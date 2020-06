Jennifer Lopez lleva un vestido Dior floreado perfecto para estilizar la figura en el verano

View this post on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez in white dress with floral embroidery looks as she walk on the beach🏖️ in Malibu with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and Kids on Father day👨‍👧‍👦 and doing some family Photo Shoot. (📷Mega) . . . . . . . #jenniferlopez #alexrodriguez #beaching #beachphotoshoot #beachfamily #malibubeach