Hijastra de Jennifer Lopez demuestra que tiene tanto talento para el baile como la artista

To my loving little Ella… the first day I met you, (you were so little then…) you ran up to me, sat right on my lap, put your arms around me and asked to have my lavender dress I had just worn to the Grammys for when you grew up. You won my heart in a split second …you’re not so little anymore but you’re still sitting on my lap and I love it!!! 💕 HAPPY BIRTHDAY sweet girl! #ThisPicIsUs PS: I have the dress saved for you!! 🌸