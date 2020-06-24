La reina Letizia lleva el vestido playero con sandalias de tacón corrido en su look más coqueto para el verano

View this post on Instagram

News {23 June 2020 | Tuesday} : King Felipe and Queen Letizia travelled to the Canary Islands today. Their Majesties begin a series of visits to all the autonomous communities, an initiative that will last throughout the month of July, and which they aim to support the recovery of economic, social and cultural activities after the lockdown due to the coronavirus. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ King Felipe and Queen Letizia arrived at the "Tenerife South Airport" in Tenerife, where they toured the facilities to observe the health security systems implemented at the airport. Then they visited the Finca El Confital to learn first-hand the situation of the primary sector after the COVID-19 crisis and toured of the banana plantation. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Their Majesties also visited the facilities of the BONNYSA company "Las Moradas" and had a meeting with representatives of the Primary Sector from all over the archipelago, which included representatives of agriculture, livestock, fishing and rural development. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Before traveling to Tenerife, King Felipe and Queen Letizia were in Gran Canaria where they visited the Casa-Museo Pérez Galdós on its first day of reopening, toured the Playa de las Canteras promenade and held a meeting with representatives of the tourism sector at the Catalina Royal Hideaway Hotel.