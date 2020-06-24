La reina Letizia lleva el vestido playero con sandalias de tacón corrido en su look más coqueto para el verano
La reina Letizia siempre deslumbra con sus looks, pero este verano se ha mostrado más radiante que nunca con sus elecciones de atuendo.Con la crisis del coronavirus parcialmente controlada en España, la periodista y su esposo, el rey Felipe, están retomando poco a poco sus compromisos y reuniones de trabajo, que ahora los llevó a viajar a las Islas Canarias.
En pleno ambiente marino, la reina Letizia no podría asistir a los eventos con sus particulares trajes masculinos formales o sus maxi faldas con botas ya que las altas temperaturas la sofocarían. Por eso, ahora se mostró con un fresco look veraniego que enamoró a todos los seguidores de la monarquía española.
El vestido veraniego de la reina Letizia
Se trata de un vestido de la marca Zara, de color verde, sin mangas y largo hasta los tobillos, que cuesta apenas 29 dólares, uno de sus atuendos más económicos ya que casi siempre suele usar prendas de Carolina Herrera o Hugo Boss.
Queen Letizia during the visit to Canary Islands today, June 23, 2020.
En cuando a las sandalias, usó un modelo en color beige de tacón corrido diseñadas en España por Macarena Shoes, que contrastaban a la perfección con el vestido. Los accesorios fueron discretos, como los aretes de oro que usó y el cabello lo llevó recogido. En algunas de las imágenes salía con el tapabocas, tomando todas las precauciones ante la pandemia.
News {23 June 2020 | Tuesday} : King Felipe and Queen Letizia travelled to the Canary Islands today. Their Majesties begin a series of visits to all the autonomous communities, an initiative that will last throughout the month of July, and which they aim to support the recovery of economic, social and cultural activities after the lockdown due to the coronavirus. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ King Felipe and Queen Letizia arrived at the "Tenerife South Airport" in Tenerife, where they toured the facilities to observe the health security systems implemented at the airport. Then they visited the Finca El Confital to learn first-hand the situation of the primary sector after the COVID-19 crisis and toured of the banana plantation. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Their Majesties also visited the facilities of the BONNYSA company "Las Moradas" and had a meeting with representatives of the Primary Sector from all over the archipelago, which included representatives of agriculture, livestock, fishing and rural development. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Before traveling to Tenerife, King Felipe and Queen Letizia were in Gran Canaria where they visited the Casa-Museo Pérez Galdós on its first day of reopening, toured the Playa de las Canteras promenade and held a meeting with representatives of the tourism sector at the Catalina Royal Hideaway Hotel.
En una de sus más recientes apariciones en Madrid, la reina Letizia mostró todo su buen gusto al usar una maxi falda plisada en color crema, con una blusa negra básica y ajustada al cuerpo, que combinaba con sus sandalias negras. En las imágenes aparece acompaña del rey Felipe y sus hijas, Leonor y Sofía, mientras asistían a una función de flamenco en un teatro de Madrid.
News {19 June 2020 | Friday} : King Felipe and Queen Letizia, accompanied by their daughters, the Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofía, attended the contemporary flamenco show 'Fandango Avenue' starring dancer Sara Calero at the Teatros del Canal in Madrid in support of the reopening of the cultural centers after the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.