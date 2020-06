Kylie Jenner tiene los tacones transparentes más chic del 2020 

View this post on Instagram

Kylie and Stormi Webster for @vogueczechoslovakia June 2020 “Bedtime Story” Issue ☁️✨ – #KylieJenner wears @femme_la White Windbreaker Mini Dress ($385) at #tlzlf.com She also wears @femme_la Macallan Slingback Pumps in Lambo White ($169) at #femme.la