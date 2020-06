Los corgis de la reina Isabel II tienen su propio menú y esto es lo que contiene

View this post on Instagram

Wishing a Very Happy Birthday to Her Majesty The Queen, who turns 94 today! 🥂 Her Majesty was born Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary of York on 21st April 1926. On her 21st birthday, exactly 73 years ago, the then Princess gave a radio address to the people of the Commonwealth from Cape Town, South Africa, in which she said: "I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong." . I think we can all agree that she has kept her promise faithfully! I deeply admire her sense of duty and her devotion to a life of service. She is a truly inspirational woman! How would you describe Her Majesty in one word?