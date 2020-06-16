Reina Letizia deslumbra con una maxi falda floral y botas rojas en un look veraniego
No cabe duda de que la reina Letizia es una de las personalidades que mejor se viste en toda Europa. Su apariencia se transformó en su totalidad al integrarse a la monarquía española en 2004 al casarse con el rey Felipe, entrando a un mundo lleno de privilegios y acceso a prendas de famosos diseñadores en todo el mundo.
Look veraniego de la reina Letizia con maxi falda floral
Aunque la reina Letizia ama los vestidos sobrios y elegantes, ahora en verano todos cambian su vestimenta hacia una más fresca. En este caso, puedes replicar el look de la monarca con esta maxi falda floral diseñada por Carolina Herrera, una de sus marcas predilectas, combinada con unas botas rojas o tacones de cuero patente.
Queen Letizia of Spain attended the centenary of the School of Nursing and of the Central Hospital of Cruz Roja carrying a white envelope clutch by Furla on November 20, 2018. For the visit, Letizia chose an outfit having her favourite colour combination – Red and White, also a colourful nod to the Red Cross. She wore a white silk-satin Banora blouse from her trusty label Hugo Boss. Debuted in 2015, the round neck top is straight-cut in flowing silk-satin. She paired it with a red Carolina Herrera skirt. Queen first wore the printed skirt in December 2017 at AECC meeting then at an audience at Palace in March this year. The skirt features white, red and black abstract print on a red base and carefully placed pleats and button detailing on one side. She was wearing her red leather pumps from Felipe Varela that she has in her wardrobe since 2007. We will have the inspired version of the left whole outfit available soon online, please keep your eye on the updates:). #queenletizia #queenletiziaofspain #queenletiziastyle #spainishroyals #duchessonabudget . . . . . . . #queenletizia #queenletiziastyle #duchessonabudget #royalnews #royalnews #dresslikeaduchess #dresslikearoyal #dresslikeroyalty #spanishroyalfamily #spanishroyals
Este tipo de prendas puedes usarla tanto con una camisa blanca holgada y de cuello ancho, como con una blusa blanca ajustada, de cuello alto y mangas largas. Según la ocasión, puedes lucir espectacular con las dos combinaciones.
Si quieres ver otra opción floral, está este vestido holgado marca Sandro París que usó en un reciente evento oficial, complementado con un delicado cinturón beige que estilizó su silueta. Es ideal para las mujeres sin importar su tipo de cuerpo o contextura.
(15.06.2020) Queen Letizia wore a @sandroparis dress that she wore last year three times and @carolinaherrera shoes • • King Felipe and Queen Letizia have visited today the National Museum of Natural Sciences (MNCN), reopened like the rest of the national museums, with all the requirements of Covid-19 • • #letiziaortiz #letizia #queenletizia #queen #princess #spain #leonor #style #reina #reinaletizia #españa
Así que no hay excusas para no lucir como toda una 'integrante' de la realeza, ya que la reina Letizia muestra prendas hermosas y que puedes replicar en casa.
👸🏼👑 #luxury #Queens #pretties #Dressingasaqueen #royalstyle #girlpower #elegancia #mataharimx #monterrey #mty #méxico #verano2020 #summer #womendressingtothemselves #classicwear #internationalfashion #middleeaststyle #getthelook #arealwomanbelike #nuevoleón #saltillo #spgg #tiendaonline #envíos #fashionist #followforfollowback #classiclook #reinaletizia