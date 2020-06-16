Reina Letizia deslumbra con una maxi falda floral y botas rojas en un look veraniego

View this post on Instagram

Queen Letizia of Spain attended the centenary of the School of Nursing and of the Central Hospital of Cruz Roja carrying a white envelope clutch by Furla on November 20, 2018. For the visit, Letizia chose an outfit having her favourite colour combination – Red and White, also a colourful nod to the Red Cross. She wore a white silk-satin Banora blouse from her trusty label Hugo Boss. Debuted in 2015, the round neck top is straight-cut in flowing silk-satin. She paired it with a red Carolina Herrera skirt. Queen first wore the printed skirt in December 2017 at AECC meeting then at an audience at Palace in March this year. The skirt features white, red and black abstract print on a red base and carefully placed pleats and button detailing on one side. She was wearing her red leather pumps from Felipe Varela that she has in her wardrobe since 2007. We will have the inspired version of the left whole outfit available soon online, please keep your eye on the updates:).