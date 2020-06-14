Meghan Markle tiene la falda de seda plisada perfecta para el look más chic del 2020
La esposa del príncipe Harry sigue imponiendo tendencias con sus hermosos looks.
Meghan Markle tiene un gran estilo y por eso se ha convertido en un icono de la moda, incluso desde antes de casarse con el príncipe Harry.
Cuando era actriz, Meghan no debía seguir normas y llevaba la ropa más chic, con la que imponía tendencias, y aun lo sigue haciendo.
Uno de sus looks que ha regresado para ser tendencia este 2020 es una falda plisada de seda en tono rosa pálido que es perfecta para resaltar las curvas.
Meghan combinó esta falda con una camiseta que llevó por dentro con tonos verde, blanco y azul, y unas sandalias en tono azul.
"Que bella Meg siempre con su gran estilo", "amo esa falda está muy linda", "ella es una divina toda una princesa", "siempre tan fabulosa con su gran actitud", "me encanta esa falda y ella la combinó a la perfección", y "amé su look", son algunos de los comentarios en redes.
Ahora que ha regresado a su vida normal y se desligó de las normas de la realeza seguramente la veremos luciendo de nuevo estos looks que tenía prohibido llevar por la reina Isabel.
Incluso ya la hemos visto con looks relajados, luciendo cargo pants con camiseta negra y tenis blancos.
