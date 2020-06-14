Estás viendo:

Meghan Markle tiene la falda de seda plisada perfecta para el look más chic del 2020

Meghan Markle tiene la falda de seda plisada perfecta para el look más chic del 2020

La esposa del príncipe Harry sigue imponiendo tendencias con sus hermosos looks.

Por Roxana Peña

Meghan Markle tiene un gran estilo y por eso se ha convertido en un icono de la moda, incluso desde antes de casarse con el príncipe Harry.

Meghan Markle impone tendencias para el verano con este mini vestido de 4 dólares

La esposa del príncipe Harry sigue imponiendo tendencias este 2020

Cuando era actriz, Meghan no debía seguir normas y llevaba la ropa más chic, con la que imponía tendencias, y aun lo sigue haciendo.

Uno de sus looks que ha regresado para ser tendencia este 2020 es una falda plisada de seda en tono rosa pálido que es perfecta para resaltar las curvas.

Meghan combinó esta falda con una camiseta que llevó por dentro con tonos verde, blanco y azul, y unas sandalias en tono azul.

"Que bella Meg siempre con su gran estilo", "amo esa falda está muy linda", "ella es una divina toda una princesa", "siempre tan fabulosa con su gran actitud", "me encanta esa falda y ella la combinó a la perfección", y "amé su look", son algunos de los comentarios en redes.

Ahora que ha regresado a su vida normal y se desligó de las normas de la realeza seguramente la veremos luciendo de nuevo estos looks que tenía prohibido llevar por la reina Isabel.

Meghan Markle tiene el look casual perfecto para estilizar la figura en el verano

La esposa del príncipe Harry sigue imponiendo tendencias con sus outfits.

Incluso ya la hemos visto con looks relajados, luciendo cargo pants con camiseta negra y tenis blancos.

View this post on Instagram

SPOTTED👀: Meghan and Harry were spotted on the streets of LA delivering meals as a part of their volunteering with Project Angel Food… for the second time 😍👏 So proud of these two 🤗 I'm also loving Meghan's casual style!! ————– #meghanmarkle #meghan #meghanandharry #meghanmarklefashion #meghanmarklestyle #meghan_markle #meghaneharry #meghanharry #meghanduchessofsussex #meghanmarklefans #harryandmeghan #harrymeghan #princessmeghan #duchessmeghan #princeharryandmeghan #meghanmarkel #meghanofsussex #meghanandharrywedding #meghanmarkleedit #meghanmarklewedding #princeharryandmeghanmarkle #meghanmarklepregnant #rachelmeghanmarkle #harryemeghan #meghanstyle #meghanmarklenews #meghanmarkleandprinceharry #whenharrymetmeghan #duchessmeghanofsussex #harryandmeghanwedding

A post shared by Meghan and Kate 💫 (@royals.fabfour) on

 

Te recomendamos en video

 