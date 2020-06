Chef personal y una habitación exclusiva: la increíble vida de las mascotas de la reina Isabel II

View this post on Instagram

🐶🐴🐈Today we are marking National Pet Month. The nation's pets have kept us company during lockdown, and have joined our daily walks! The first Royal corgis – Dookie & Jane – joined the Royal Family in 1933, when King George VI gave them to his daughters, Princess Elizabeth (now The Queen) and Princess Margaret. On her 18th birthday, Princess Elizabeth was given her very own Corgi named Susan, and has owned more than 30 corgis and dorgis since. Her Majesty’s love of horses has remained with her throughout her life. Here, she is pictured with her pony 'Peggy' at the age of six. Today, she still rides horses and takes a great interest in the horses which she breeds and owns for racing. Slide ▶️ to enjoy some photos of The Queen and her much loved pets. #nationalpetmonth