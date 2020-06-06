El fabuloso y excéntrico vestido que la reina Isabel II usó el día de su coronación
La monarca lució las mejores prendas para el sía más importante de su vida.
Han pasado 65 años desde que la reina Isabel II asumió el trono de la realeza británica y uno de los eventos más importantes de la historia fue su coronación, no solo por todos los acontecimientos que ha atravesado durante su reinado, sino porque se convirtió en hito histórico que, además, fue televisado sin precedentes.
Sin duda, uno de los detalles más importantes en este tipo de eventos de la realeza es la apariencia, las prendas y las joyas que la reina lleva.
El 2 de junio de 1953, día de la coronación, Isabel pasó a ser la reina desde la badía de Westminster con una apariencia que representó la despedida definitiva de su antigua vida para convertirse en una líder.
La reina Isabel II usó las más costosas joyas en su coronación
Los súbditos y el mundo entero no pudieron quitar las miradas del llamativo vestido que usó, creado por el diseñador británico Norman Hartnell.
Según el Royal Collection Trust el vestido estaba hecho de satín que para su fabricación se requirió de un extenso equipo de tres modistas y seis bordadoras.
Sin embargo, esta no fue la única opción de la reina. En busca de una pieza exclusiva y a la altura de la ocasión, el diseñador debió presentarle varias opciones.
Today marks the 67th Anniversary of Her Majesty The Queen's Coronation! Some facts about the Coronation: 1. It was the first Coronation service to be televised and the first major worldwide BBC television broadcast. Some estimates say that 27 million people watched the ceremony and 11 million listened on the radio. 2. The Coronation was attended by 8,251 guests, including the peerage and dignitaries from around the world. 3. The ceremony was just short of 3 hours long, beginning at 11:15 a.m. and ending at 2:00 p.m. 4. In order to fit the thousands of guests in an orderly fashion, the doors opened at 6:00 a.m. for guests to start arriving. Because people were stuck inside for so long, many brought sustenance. Peers were said to have used their coronets to conceal snacks. 5. The Queen rode to Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Coach. It has only been used twice since then – for the Silver and Golden Jubilees. 6. The Coronation service had six parts: the recognition, the oath, the anointing, the investiture (which includes the crowning), the enthronement, and the homage. 7. The service is derived from the one used in 973 to crown King Edgar and was performed in Latin until the coronation of Elizabeth I. 8. Unlike the rest of the ceremony, the anointing was neither photographed nor televised. 9. The most significant object used during the Coronation is St. Edward's Crown, made in 1661. The gold crown is set with multiple types of stones including sapphire, amethyst, tourmaline, citrine, and topaz. It weighs 4.9 pounds. 10. Other items from the Crown Jewels that played a big role in the Coronation ceremony are the Orb, the Armills, the Coronation ring, the Sword of Offering, the Sceptre with Dove and the Sceptre with Cross. 11. During her return to Buckingham Palace, The Queen wore the Imperial State Crown. The crown was adjusted before the Coronation with the head size reduced and the arches lowered to make it more feminine for Her Majesty. 12. The return route took The Queen through London so she could be seen by as many on the streets as possible. 13. Once back at the palace, Her Majesty appeared with her family on the balcony to wave to the cheering crowds.
En las imágenes del vestido pueden detallarse varios símbolos importantes de la realeza, específicamente varias plantas y flores.
Además de los detalles a mano, el atuendo tenía piezas hechas en oro, diamantes y perlas.
El lujoso vestido fue acompañado con la antigua corona fabricada en 1661 usada en las coronaciones tradicionalmente, la cual está hecha de oro.