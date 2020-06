Meghan le apuesta a los pantalones cargo para un look informal

View this post on Instagram

Delivering food 🍲 | The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Project Angel Food to deliver meals in California, to 20 clients living with critical illnesses on Easter Sunday (13th of April) . Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food's executive director, said Harry and Meghan asked to volunteer again on next Wednesday (15th of April). The Sussexes were spotted for the first time in LA on Friday 17th of April. They were arriving to Project Angel Food, which prepares and delivers healthy meals to feed people impacted by SERIOUS illness, bringing comfort and hope every day. With the COVID-19 pandemic, 400 new people have signed up to receive meals from the organisation. 👏🏻