Revelan que Meghan Markle está dolida por la preferencia de la reina Isabel hacia Kate Middleton

View this post on Instagram

Amid security & privacy issues the Sussexes have been facing since moving to California, Prince Harry has been speaking with his brother, Prince William. As per #usweekly, Prince Harry has been talking to Prince William about these struggles. The Duke of Cambridge is worried about the Duke of Sussex’s “well-being and safety,” and a source told the Us Weekly that Prince William has “advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere.” With Covid pandemic, and recent events in the US – maybe the Sussexes are considering making a move back to London? Your thoughts?? . . . #megxit #meghanmarkle #duchessmeghan #sussexroyal #sussex #thedukeandduchessofsussex #princeharryandmeghan #harryandmegan #meghanandharry #kensingtonpalace #thebritishroyalfamily #thedukeandduchessofcambridge #hollywood #entertainment #fashionblogger #fashionista #princeharryofwales #princessdiana #london🇬🇧 #vancouver #unitedkingdom #UK #britain #archieharrisonmountbattenwindsor #royals #HRH #california #family