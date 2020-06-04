Revelan que Meghan Markle está dolida por la preferencia de la reina Isabel hacia Kate Middleton
Una fuente confesó al Daily Mail que Meghan no puede creer el apoyo que le han dado a Kate y a ella no.
Meghan Markle se encuentra indignada luego que el Palacio de Kensington defendiera a Kate Middleton tras un artículo en el que la atacaban.
Así lo reveló una fuente cercana a la esposa del príncipe Harry al Daily Mail, quien detalló que no puede creer la inmediatez con la que el Palacio respondió al artículo de Tatler que hablaba de Kate, y cuando a ella la atacaron nadie salió en su defensa.
“Meghan dijo que el Palacio de Kensington nunca salió en su defensa cuando los medios la destrozaron. Ahora Kate recibe un poco de prensa negativa, y el Palacio sale en menos de 24 horas para reprender los reclamos hechos en su contra”, reveló un amigo de Meghan al medio.
View this post on Instagram
Amid security & privacy issues the Sussexes have been facing since moving to California, Prince Harry has been speaking with his brother, Prince William. As per #usweekly, Prince Harry has been talking to Prince William about these struggles. The Duke of Cambridge is worried about the Duke of Sussex’s “well-being and safety,” and a source told the Us Weekly that Prince William has “advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere.” With Covid pandemic, and recent events in the US – maybe the Sussexes are considering making a move back to London? Your thoughts?? . . . #megxit #meghanmarkle #duchessmeghan #sussexroyal #sussex #thedukeandduchessofsussex #princeharryandmeghan #harryandmegan #meghanandharry #kensingtonpalace #thebritishroyalfamily #thedukeandduchessofcambridge #hollywood #entertainment #fashionblogger #fashionista #princeharryofwales #princessdiana #london🇬🇧 #vancouver #unitedkingdom #UK #britain #archieharrisonmountbattenwindsor #royals #HRH #california #family
El príncipe Harry le pidió a la reina Isabel y a la familia real salir en defensa tras todo el ataque de la prensa a Meghan, pero nunca lo hicieron.
“Esto es realmente una bofetada para Harry porque pidió repetidamente una política de medios actualizada y revisada o al menos una conversación sobre sus preocupaciones. Todos cayeron en oídos sordos y luego Kate aparece, chasquea los dedos y recibe una gran cantidad de apoyo”, aseguró la fuente.
View this post on Instagram
#NEWS There will be a MINI Trooping the Colour on June 13th!! This year will be a little different with the ceremony taking place at Windsor Castle and being broadcasted by the BBC, there will be a Royal Salute and a mini parade. In Good news Prince Philip will be attending!!! Unfortunately we don’t know if any other members of the Royal family will attend. I’d love for the Sussexes to attend but given the circumstances I doubt it. . . June 2#meghanmarkle #princeharry #troopingthecolour #buckinghampalace
El amigo de Meghan aseguró que esta fue una de las principales razones por la que la pareja abandonó la realeza y buscó una vida lejos, debido al acoso de los medios y la poca ayuda de la familia real.
View this post on Instagram
2017 #britishroyal #britishroyalfamily #theduchessofsussex #duchessofsussex #babysussex #royalbaby #meghanmarkle #meghanduchessofsussex #meghanmarkle #dukeofsussex #sussexfamily #princeharry #princehenry #princehenryofwales #princeharryofwales #thedukeandduchessofsussex #dukeandduchessofsussex #babyboysussex #archieharrison #archieharrisonmountbattenwindsor