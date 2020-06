Así es la lujosa casa con piscina en la que viven la princesa Leonor y la infanta Sofía

View this post on Instagram

🌼Happy Easter! 🌷🐣🐥🌷Feliz Pascua!🌼 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Since Spain is in a State of Emergency because of COVID-19, the Spanish Royal Family stayed in Madrid and did not travel to Mallorca for the traditional Easter Mass. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This Sunday, King Felipe and Queen Letizia continued their telephone calls to hospitals in the different Autonomous Communities of Spain. Today, they spoke with the Managing Directors of hospitals in Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, and Cataluña. During the calls, Their Majesties asked about the state of the people admitted with COVID-19 and they also conveyed their appreciation and gratitude for the continued effort of all the health professionals and the essential auxiliary services who continue to work intensively during the State Emengecy. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo : King Felipe, Queen Letizia, the Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofía in Oviedo, Asturias, Spain on October 17, 2019. . . . . . . . . #SpanishRoyals #SpanishMonarchy #SpanishRoyalFamily #FamiliaRealEspañola #CasaReal #KingFelipeVI #QueenLetizia #PrincessLeonor #InfantaSofia #PrincessSofia #PrincessOfAsturias #ReyFelipe #ReinaLetizia #PrincesaLeonor #PrincesaDeAsturias #ReyesDeEspaña #KingOfSpain#QueenOfSpain #Monarchy #Royals #Royalty #Spain #España #Family