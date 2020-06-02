Meghan Markle y su lucha contra el racismo del que ha sido víctima junto a su madre
La esposa del príncipe Harry ha recibido ataques y ofensas por sus raíces.
En medio de las protestas contra el racismo tras la muerte de George Floyd, un viejo video de Meghan Markle se ha viralizado en las redes sociales.
"I was home in LA on a college break 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗺𝘆 𝗺𝗼𝗺 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 '𝗡' 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗱. We were leaving a concert and she wasn't pulling out of a parking space quickly enough for another driver. My skin rushed with heat as I looked to my mom. Her eyes welling with hateful tears, I could only breathe out a whisper of words, so hushed they were barely audible: '𝙄𝙩'𝙨 𝙊𝙆, 𝙈𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙮.' I was trying to temper the rage-filled air permeating our small silver Volvo. Los Angeles had been plagued with the racially charged Rodney King and Reginald Denny cases just years before, when riots had flooded our streets, filling the sky with ash that flaked down like apocalyptic snow; I shared my mom's heartache, but I wanted us to be safe. We drove home in deafening silence, her chocolate knuckles pale from gripping the wheel so tightly." – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, recounting racist verbal abuse against her mother in the wake of the King and Denny cases and the infamous LA Riots that followed. For @elleusa. December 2016.
En este video del 2012 Meghan habla sobre el terrible trato que tanto ella como su madre han recibido durante años, esto para una campaña contra el racismo.
“Las expresiones racistas, las bromas ofensivas o los insultos me han afectado mucho. Hace un par de años escuché a alguien usar esa palabra que empieza por ene para referirse a mi madre”, relata Meghan en el video en el que lleva una camiseta con las palabras "no toleraré el racismo".
Sin embargo, destacó que muchas personas al verla no conocían sus raíces, pero al saber sobre su madre, el mal trato no tardaba en llegar.
“Soy birracial, y la mayoría de la gente no puede adivinar cuál es mi ascendencia y me he pasado parte de mi vida sintiendo que nada me representaba. Algunas personas me miran y no me ven como una mujer negra o birracial, y me tratan de manera diferente a como lo harían si conocieran mis raíces”, dijo Meghan en ese entonces.
Además, confesó que esperaba que al tener hijos el racismo ya no existiera, algo que lamentablemente no ocurrió.
“Estoy muy orgullosa de la herencia que tengo por ambas partes (…). Pero sí, espero que para cuando tenga hijos la gente tenga la mente más abierta a cómo están cambiando las cosas y que de lo que se trata es de tener un mundo mixto. Eso sin duda lo hace mucho más hermoso e interesante”.
