Meghan Markle y su lucha contra el racismo del que ha sido víctima junto a su madre

“I was home in LA on a college break 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗺𝘆 𝗺𝗼𝗺 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 '𝗡' 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗱. We were leaving a concert and she wasn't pulling out of a parking space quickly enough for another driver. My skin rushed with heat as I looked to my mom. Her eyes welling with hateful tears, I could only breathe out a whisper of words, so hushed they were barely audible: '𝙄𝙩'𝙨 𝙊𝙆, 𝙈𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙮.' I was trying to temper the rage-filled air permeating our small silver Volvo. Los Angeles had been plagued with the racially charged Rodney King and Reginald Denny cases just years before, when riots had flooded our streets, filling the sky with ash that flaked down like apocalyptic snow; I shared my mom's heartache, but I wanted us to be safe. We drove home in deafening silence, her chocolate knuckles pale from gripping the wheel so tightly.”⁣ ⁣ – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, recounting racist verbal abuse against her mother in the wake of the King and Denny cases and the infamous LA Riots that followed. For @elleusa. December 2016.⁣ ⁣ Racism and anti-blackness are closer to us than we think, even for those of you who are not, yourselves, black. The black people that you admire have faced it. Non-black people of color have faced it. Their loved ones have faced it. If you care about them, and you care about us, you will speak up. You will speak out. You will fight back. You will not be silent. ⁣Don’t wait for another death. Start now. ⁣ 𝘁𝗮𝗴𝘀: #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #doriaragland #britishroyalfamily #britishroyals #britishroyalty #britishroyal #race #racism #georgefloyd #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforahmaud #ahmaudarbery #blacklivesmatter #blm