Selena Gomez no enseña como lucir unos botines con elegancia

@SelenaGomez|Leaving @LiveKellyandRyan, New York City, NY| January 13, 2020 – #SelenaGomez made a stylish exit from her morning interview with #LiveWithKellyAndRyan wearing a camel/cognac colored suit from @Gauge81 (Coming soon to FWRD), @Glemaud Short Sleeve Light Brown Sweater ($350- Coming soon to Saks), @yuulyie_official boots ($255) and @_JennyBird Ora Hoops ($95). Styled by @kateyoung 📸 by @thehapablonde —————————————————- ✨DETAILS AND DUPES are on SelenasCloset.com ✨