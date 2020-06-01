Meghan Markle impone tendencias para el verano con este mini vestido de 4 dólares
La esposa del príncipe Harry sigue imponiendo tendencias este 2020.
Meghan Markle tiene un gran estilo y muchos de los looks que ha llevado en el pasado, antes de casarse con el príncipe Harry, han vuelto para convertirse en tendencia para el verano.
Uno de estos outfits de la esposa de Harry que ha regresado es un mini vestido de rayas blanco con negro, que tiene un precio de solo 4 dólares.
View this post on Instagram
What a fun day #memorialday was! We spent an hour walking around #silverspringsstatepark , cooked out, made a watermelon cake, and shopped for flowers 💐 ! And this outfit was inspired by none other than the American Duchess of Sussex’s love of stripes and hats! Thrifted this dress off of Facebook Marketplace for just $4. Perfect length and fit for summer! . . . #thrift #duchessofsussex #duchessofsussexstyle #thriftfind #royalstyle #thriftlist #meghanmarklefashion #meghanmarklestyle #replimeg #mirrormeg #sustainablefashion #royalfamily #royalenthusiast #windsor #thriftinglikearoyal #slowfashion #myroyalcloset #whatmegwore #hrhtheduchessofsussex #hrhmeghanmarkle #copymeghan #thebritishmonarchy #thetig #thriftedchicstylechallenge #stripesallday #dressingtothemax #keyfashiontrends #whatafrock
Así lo indicó la cuenta en Instagram Thrifting Like A Royal, donde la usuaria de nombre Mackenzie se dedica a recrear los looks de la realeza.
"Este atuendo se inspiró en nada menos que en el amor de la duquesa de Sussex por las rayas y los sombreros! Ahorró este vestido de Facebook Marketplace por solo $ 4. Longitud perfecta y apta para el verano", indicó la mujer.
Si alguien sabe de tendencias es Meghan Markle, por eso se ha convertido en un icono de la moda y ahora que ha abandonado la realeza puede retomar estos looks que no tenía permitidos por la reina Isabel II.
View this post on Instagram
Today I picked my #bootay up off the couch after a full day of #pityparty . I needed to do SOMETHING. Then I saw @thedarlingacademy story about doing a bit of litter pick up and thought – HEY! I can do that! That would be a great way to FORCE myself to do something productive. I did my 2 mile jaunt and picked up the litter around my lakes behind my house. One thing is for sure, we’re all enjoying more and more outdoors time right now so I felt like I’m doing a little bit of good for my neighbors, community and @cityofaurorail . And luckily(?) because of #covid19 I just so happened to have a ton of protective gloves to keep it from being #yucky . Happy Friday all! #cleanupparty #cleanupday #pickuptrash #pickuplitter #keepparksclean #meghanmarkle #meghanmarklestyle #meghanmarklefashion #duchessofsussex #duchessofsussexstyle #hrhduchessofsussex #hrhmeghanmarkle #thriftedfashion #thriftedstyle #thriftedchicstylechallenge #thriftinglikearoyal
Los looks de Meghan no pasan de moda
Meghan ama las rayas, por lo que lleva muchas blusas y vestidos con este estilo, perfecto para el verano y que puedes copiar como Mackenzie.