Meghan Markle impone tendencias para el verano con este mini vestido de 4 dólares

View this post on Instagram

What a fun day #memorialday was! We spent an hour walking around #silverspringsstatepark , cooked out, made a watermelon cake, and shopped for flowers 💐 ! And this outfit was inspired by none other than the American Duchess of Sussex’s love of stripes and hats! Thrifted this dress off of Facebook Marketplace for just $4. Perfect length and fit for summer! . . . #thrift #duchessofsussex #duchessofsussexstyle #thriftfind #royalstyle #thriftlist #meghanmarklefashion #meghanmarklestyle #replimeg #mirrormeg #sustainablefashion #royalfamily #royalenthusiast #windsor #thriftinglikearoyal #slowfashion #myroyalcloset #whatmegwore #hrhtheduchessofsussex #hrhmeghanmarkle #copymeghan #thebritishmonarchy #thetig #thriftedchicstylechallenge #stripesallday #dressingtothemax #keyfashiontrends #whatafrock