Kylie Jenner devastada por el racismo teme por la vida de su hija Stormi
La famosa celebridad teme por el futuro que tendrá su hija.
La muerte de George Floyd, un hombre de color quien fue asesinado sin piedad por un policía estadounidense, ha conmocionado al mundo y muchos famosos han alzado la voz contra este cruel crimen.
View this post on Instagram
#blacklivesmatter #georgefloyd Bringing this on here, too. It is not my job nor anyone else's job to educate you about racism or convince you that it exists in America. And if you choose not to look at what is happening because it's "too violent" or "too scary," it doesn't mean that it will all just go away. It should not take a mall being damaged or a building being burnt for you to speak up about GEORGE FLOYD. It makes me even sadder that people haven't even heard of his name UNTIL these riots took place. If you get more upset and more vocal about property damage than you do about a black man being murdered in the street by police then that's on you. If you have the energy to debate, argue or even share a video about these protests then you also have the energy to use your voice to call out the injustice that preceded the protests. If you say you "don't condone violence" then that MUST include the violence in George's murder. Disagreeing with racism while staying silent is not enough. It never was. There are also other ways you can make a difference besides sharing articles. You can donate to one of the many organizations for change. You can go to https://act.colorofchange.org/sign/justiceforfloyd_george_floyd_minneapolis and sign your name. I'm not posting this to convince anyone of anything. I'm using this platform to stand up and speak up, not just as a black man but as an American citizen. If you agree then that's wonderful and I hope you take it farther and look for ways to help and to use your own voice. If you don't, then that's okay but I'm not inviting a discussion about it here on my post. Do that on your own page if you feel so inclined. **I usually come here to share my dance or fitness content. But it's not the time for that right now. I could tell you about my first experiences with racism when I was a 3rd grader, I could tell you about my friends who have been called monkeys, n**** and so many other terrible names. But I shouldn't have to go into my own story-time to make you care about embedded racism in this nation. You don't need to know a POC in order to pay attention or to care.
Una de ellas ha sido la empresaria Kylie Jenner, quien además mostró su preocupación por el futuro de su hija, Stormi.
A través de su Instagram la famosa celebridad envió un mensaje para generar conciencia por lo que se vive en el mundo con las personas de color.
View this post on Instagram
since watching the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week I haven’t been able to get his face and his words out of my mind. i’ll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day but i know nobody should have to live in fear and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others. speaking up is long overdue for the rest of us. we’re currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can’t sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them. i fear for my daughter and i hope for a better future for her. my heart breaks for George Floyd’s family and friends. Don’t let his name be forgotten. keep sharing, keep watching, keep speaking out, because it’s the only way we can come together to help bring this much needed change and awareness. Rest In Peace, George Floyd. 🕊🤍
“Desde que vi el video más devastador y completamente desgarrador que muestra el asesinato de George Floyd a principios de esta semana, no he podido sacar su rostro y sus palabras de mi mente. Nunca experimentaré personalmente el dolor y el miedo que sufren muchas personas negras en todo el país todos los días, pero sé que nadie debería tener que vivir con miedo y nadie merece una muerte como George Floyd y muchos otros”, dijo la menor del clan Kardashian Jenner.
Y expresó que teme por lo que le tocará vivir a su pequeña Stormi. “Actualmente estamos lidiando con dos pandemias horribles en nuestro país, y no podemos sentarnos e ignorar el hecho de que el racismo es una de ellas. Temo por mi hija y espero un futuro mejor para ella. Mi corazón se rompe por la familia y amigos de George Floyd”.
Kylie aseguró que se debe seguir alzando la voz para terminar con el racismo. “No dejes que se olvide su nombre. Sigan compartiendo, sigan mirando, sigan hablando, porque es la única forma en que podemos unirnos para ayudar a traer este cambio y conciencia tan necesarios. Descansa en paz, George Floyd”.