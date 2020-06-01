Kylie Jenner devastada por el racismo teme por la vida de su hija Stormi

View this post on Instagram

#blacklivesmatter #georgefloyd Bringing this on here, too. It is not my job nor anyone else's job to educate you about racism or convince you that it exists in America. And if you choose not to look at what is happening because it's "too violent" or "too scary," it doesn't mean that it will all just go away. It should not take a mall being damaged or a building being burnt for you to speak up about GEORGE FLOYD. It makes me even sadder that people haven't even heard of his name UNTIL these riots took place. If you get more upset and more vocal about property damage than you do about a black man being murdered in the street by police then that's on you. If you have the energy to debate, argue or even share a video about these protests then you also have the energy to use your voice to call out the injustice that preceded the protests. If you say you "don't condone violence" then that MUST include the violence in George's murder. Disagreeing with racism while staying silent is not enough. It never was. There are also other ways you can make a difference besides sharing articles. You can donate to one of the many organizations for change. You can go to https://act.colorofchange.org/sign/justiceforfloyd_george_floyd_minneapolis and sign your name. I'm not posting this to convince anyone of anything. I'm using this platform to stand up and speak up, not just as a black man but as an American citizen. If you agree then that's wonderful and I hope you take it farther and look for ways to help and to use your own voice. If you don't, then that's okay but I'm not inviting a discussion about it here on my post. Do that on your own page if you feel so inclined. **I usually come here to share my dance or fitness content. But it's not the time for that right now. I could tell you about my first experiences with racism when I was a 3rd grader, I could tell you about my friends who have been called monkeys, n**** and so many other terrible names. But I shouldn't have to go into my own story-time to make you care about embedded racism in this nation. You don't need to know a POC in order to pay attention or to care.