Khloé Kardashian cambió de look radicalmente y dejó el rubio platinado en el pasado

During this time, it’s so important to us that we support the hard-working organizations doing good for our community. @baby2baby is working around the clock to provide basic necessities to families impacted by COVID-19. In less than a week, they have distributed 1.3 million items including diapers, formula, hygiene, clothing, blankets and more. @goodamerican will be restocking our Fit For Success jumpsuits and donating a portion of proceeds to support @baby2baby’s mission to aid families in need. Shop now to support the cause