Jennifer Lopez muestra cómo entrena en casa con Alex Rodriguez y sus hijas y nos motiva a ejercitarnos
La celebridad enseñó la rutina con la que mantiene su cuerpo tonificado.
Jennifer Lopez ha sorprendido a sus seguidores al mostrar cómo es su entrenamiento en el jardín de su casa para mantenerse en forma durante la cuarentena.
A través de sus redes, la cantante publicó algunos videos en los que muestra cómo se ejercita en familia con Alex Rodriguez, y sus dos hijas Ella y Tashi.
En los videos se ve a la celebridad con unas pesas ejercitando sus brazos, dando vueltas alrededor del jardín, y haciendo planchas, para mantener su tonificada figura.
Sin duda un entrenamiento bastante fuerte que ha motivado a sus seguidores y a todas a ejercitarse también en casa.
"Wow con razón tiene ese cuerpazo", "ok ya vengo voy a hacer unas 100 planchas", "esto era lo que necesitaba para comenzar a hacer ejercicios jaja", "ok al ver esto me deprimí yo lo único que he hecho es comer", y "ya mismo voy a comenzar a hacer ejercicios", fueron algunos de los comentarios en redes.
La también actriz usó un conjunto deportivo de short y crop top de mangas blanco con rayas rojas y el cabello lo llevó recogido con mucho glamour como siempre.
Así que si necesitabas alguna motivación para comenzar a ejercitarte durante la cuarentena JLo ya te la ha dado.
