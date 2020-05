Kate Middleton tiene el vestido floreado más cómodo para lucir a la moda desde casa

View this post on Instagram

Kate talking about the "Instagram vs Reality" shot she took of Louis for his birthday and said: "I should've taken a photograph of what I looked like after as well! Luckily, that wasn't documented but I was pretty much… I looked like Louis at the end of those." 😂😂😂