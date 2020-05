La hermana de Selena Quintanilla sorprende con su gran cambio físico, y ahora luce idéntica a la cantante

View this post on Instagram

love this pic I came across of my sister and I in Mexico. Guysss MY VEST! WT??? i’m confused as to WHYYYYY did i think this would be cool to wear 🤣🤣🤣🤦🏻‍♀️ This is definitely up there with the pics of my hair looking super teased to look likes a big BALL 🤣🤣! But know what ? I LOVE THIS PIC!! I CHERISH This PIC! This is LIFE for my soul right now. Just felt like sharing tonite and wanted to thank you for making today a special one . 💜💜