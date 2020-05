Kim Kardashian presume sus curvas en un sexy traje de baño enterizo amarillo perfecto para todo tipo de cuerpos

View this post on Instagram

I decorated some plates with my kids in support of @panerabread and @feedingamerica. For anyone who is able please go to TogetherWithoutHunger.org and donate $3 to feed families during this time. I nominate @krisjenner @kourtneykardash @kendalljenner @foodgod @tracyromulus to decorate a plate w me! #SeeAPlateFillAPlate