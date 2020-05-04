Estás viendo:

Así era el sensual estilo de Meghan Markle justo antes de conocer al príncipe Harry

La exactriz ha hecho varias transformaciones en su forma de vestir.

Por Rosa Alejandra Silva

Los cambios radicales en la vida, muchas veces vienen acompañados de un refrescamiento de look y así lo ha demostrado Meghan Markle a lo largo de las vivencias que ha experimentado antes y después ser miembro de la realeza.

El amor de la exactriz con el príncipe Harry le transformó la vida al punto que, hasta su forma de vestir y comportarse cambiaron.

Así se transformó el look de Meghan Markle

Antes de convertirse en la esposa de Harry y ser una miembro senior de la realeza, Meghan era mucho más espontánea tanto en su forma de actuar durante  apariciones públicas, como en su forma de vestir, maquillarse y peinarse.

View this post on Instagram

[photo from 2013!] “Judging a person does not define who they are. It defines who you are.” — What is it nowadays that some people, especially on social media, want to share their negativity and criticism about others so badly? I’m convinced it says everything about them and nothing about the other. Hopefully together we can create a world where we can respect others more and stop judging everyone and everything. You never know someone’s background and reasons and situation, but that doesn’t even matter. The world would be a much better place without all the negativity towards others (and ourselves). I hope the people who already know this, thank you for all the positivity you give the world. For the people that don’t yet and can acknowledge this: please be more aware and start realising you can hurt people. It’s hard, a lot of people do this, mostly unconsciously and not on purpose. Imagine the positive impact you can have when you overturn this 🙌🏼 @meghanmarkle_official ❤️

A post shared by Meghan Markle 🔵 (@meghanmarkle_official) on

En los años previos a conocer al príncipe, la duquesa había pasado momentos dulce amargos debido a que había tenido gran éxito por su interpretación de Rachel Zane en la serie televisiva Suits, pero su primer matrimonio, con el productor Trevor Engelson, había llegado a su fin.

Para entonces, el estilo de la actriz era muy diferente al que lució durante su temporada en la realeza. Meghan disfrutaba usar atuendos casuales, escotes y vaqueros rotos.

Comodidad por sobre todas las cosas

Aunque Meghan siempre estuvo involucrada con la moda, muchos de los atuendos que vestía destacaban por combinar lo cómodo con el buen estilo.

Los tenis, shorts, vestidos deportivos eran parte de su armario y a diario conformaban sus oufits.

View this post on Instagram

🙌🏼😍 @meghanmarkle_official

A post shared by Meghan Markle 🔵 (@meghanmarkle_official) on

En mucha ocasiones el glamur también estuvo de su lado. Los vestidos de lentejuelas, las transparencias y los atuendos elegantes la hicieron resaltar en eventos importantes en su faceta de actriz.

En la realeza

Cuando Meghan se convirtió en una duquesa, todo cambió mucho. Los shorts y pantalones de mezclilla quedaron atrás.

Aunque en varias ocasiones rompió algunas reglas, la formalidad prevaleció en cada atuendo.

Los vestidos formales, sombreros y zapatos de tacón alto se convirtieron en la ropa diaria de la duquesa.

Otra ola de cambios transformó una vez más la forma de vestir de Meghan, esta vez por su renuncia como miembro senior de la realeza británica. Actualmente se le ha visto con atuendos mucho más informales, similares a los que usaba antes de convertirse en la novia de Harry.

