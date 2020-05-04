Así era el sensual estilo de Meghan Markle justo antes de conocer al príncipe Harry

View this post on Instagram

[photo from 2013!] “Judging a person does not define who they are. It defines who you are.” — What is it nowadays that some people, especially on social media, want to share their negativity and criticism about others so badly? I’m convinced it says everything about them and nothing about the other. Hopefully together we can create a world where we can respect others more and stop judging everyone and everything. You never know someone’s background and reasons and situation, but that doesn’t even matter. The world would be a much better place without all the negativity towards others (and ourselves). I hope the people who already know this, thank you for all the positivity you give the world. For the people that don’t yet and can acknowledge this: please be more aware and start realising you can hurt people. It’s hard, a lot of people do this, mostly unconsciously and not on purpose. Imagine the positive impact you can have when you overturn this 🙌🏼 @meghanmarkle_official ❤️