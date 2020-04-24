El increíble cambio de la reina Isabel II: así lucía en su juventud
Diversas generaciones han observado el labor y cambio de la reina al mano del Reino Unido.
94 años de edad y 68 gobernando se dicen fáciles, sin embargo, han representado el destino de la reina Isabel II que hace poco cumplió años y se mantiene firme como la cabeza de la monarquía británica.
Desde muy joven, a los 27 años, le tocó asumir la batuta luego de la muerte de su padre y desde entonces ha tenido una transformación personal, familiar y por supuesto, física, donde se denota que los años pasaron muy bien por la soberana.
De hecho, su reinado es el más largo del Reino Unido tras superar a su tatarabuela, la reina Victoria.
El tesoro de la juventud
Cuando aún era la princesa Elizabeth era frecuente observarla junto a la ‘Reina madre’, su progenitora también llamada Elizabeth, y su hermana menor, Margarita.
Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother was born #OTD on 4th August 1900. Born Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, The Queen Mother became The Duchess of York after her marriage to The Duke of York (later King George VI) at Westminster Abbey on 26th April 1923. After the abdication of King Edward VIII in 1936, The Duke and Duchess became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth – making The Duchess the first British-born Consort since Tudor times. Following the accession of her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, to the throne in 1952, the former Queen Consort chose to be called Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. In 2000 The Queen Mother became the first member of The Royal Family to reach the age of 100. 📷 Royal Collection Trust/© Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2017
Ambas disfrutaban de actividades como leer, en su residencia del Palacio de Buckingham, durante su adolescencia en el inicio de la década de los cuarenta.
De acuerdo con Milenio, la reina Isabel siempre ha sido amante de los perros corgi. Por eso, en su cumpleaños 18, recibió como regalo una perra de esta raza bautizada Susan.
🐶🐴🐈Today we are marking National Pet Month. The nation's pets have kept us company during lockdown, and have joined our daily walks! The first Royal corgis – Dookie & Jane – joined the Royal Family in 1933, when King George VI gave them to his daughters, Princess Elizabeth (now The Queen) and Princess Margaret. On her 18th birthday, Princess Elizabeth was given her very own Corgi named Susan, and has owned more than 30 corgis and dorgis since. Her Majesty’s love of horses has remained with her throughout her life. Here, she is pictured with her pony 'Peggy' at the age of six. Today, she still rides horses and takes a great interest in the horses which she breeds and owns for racing. Slide ▶️ to enjoy some photos of The Queen and her much loved pets. #nationalpetmonth
En su servicio al Reino Unido también puede presumir que en 1945, finalizando la Segunda Guerra Mundial, se unió al Auxiliary Territorial Service, una rama femenina del ejército. Esta fue la primera vez que una mujer de la casa real hacía algo similar.
Today is #ArmedForcesDay, a chance to show support to those who make up the Armed Forces community, including service families, veterans and reservists. As Sovereign, The Queen is the Head of the Armed Forces and she continues to have a close relationship with them. In 1945, as Princess Elizabeth, The Queen joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) in 1945, making her the first female member of The Royal Family to become a full-time active member of the Armed Forces. Many members of The Royal Family have served in the Armed Forces, and they continue to regularly support them in a variety of ways. 📷Royal Collection Trust/ © Her Majesty The Queen 2017
Asimismo entre sus responsabilidades está la de atender a la Mancomunidad Británica de Naciones, conformada actualmente por 53 países, citando al mismo medio.
On the day The Queen visited The Royal Philatelic Society, we are sharing these archive photographs featuring members of The Royal Family. You can also take part on our quiz by clicking on our Instagram story. ⬆️ The photographs (1-4) taken by Dorothy Wilding, of Her Majesty in 1952, were used as the basis of The Queen’s image on postage stamps from 1953 until 1971. In two sittings, photographer Wilding took 59 images of The Queen. In 📷 5, Arnold Machin’s effigy of The Queen, which has featured on UK stamps since 1967, is widely considered to be one of the most reproduced and iconic images in the world. It has been re-printed an estimated 220 billion times, in more than 130 different colours. In 📷 6, the world’s first stamp, the Penny Black, featured an effigy of the head of Queen Victoria, as engraved by William Wyon (official chief engraver at the Royal Mint) to mark her coronation in 1838. Special stamps have been produced featuring The Queen, including for Her Majesty’s 80th Birthday in 2006 and The 60th Anniversary of The Queen’s Coronation in 2013. 📷 PA & Royal Collection Trust
En 1953 oficialmente se convirtió en la reina Isabel en la abadía de Westminster, se casó con el príncipe Felipe de Edimburgo y luego se convirtió en madre en cuatro ocasiones.
Como resultado, una vida de entrega y cumplimiento del deber para la reina Isabel Alejandra María, que entregará al príncipe Carlos de Gales tras su fallecimiento.