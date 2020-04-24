El increíble cambio de la reina Isabel II: así lucía en su juventud

View this post on Instagram

Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother was born #OTD on 4th August 1900. Born Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, The Queen Mother became The Duchess of York after her marriage to The Duke of York (later King George VI) at Westminster Abbey on 26th April 1923. After the abdication of King Edward VIII in 1936, The Duke and Duchess became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth – making The Duchess the first British-born Consort since Tudor times. Following the accession of her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, to the throne in 1952, the former Queen Consort chose to be called Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. In 2000 The Queen Mother became the first member of The Royal Family to reach the age of 100. 📷 Royal Collection Trust/© Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2017