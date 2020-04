Rihanna presume sus curvas en un vestido blanco de seda

View this post on Instagram

FT calls finna be next level! Get into this @fentybeauty cream blush and cream bronzer that just melt into your makeup to really look like skin, or for days like these where your bare skin could use a lil glow and fresh color 🥰😚 I also created a new Face Shaping brush to help you apply effortlessly. Get it now at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols and #SephorainJCP.