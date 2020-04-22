Las lecciones de belleza que Meghan Markle ha dado desde que salió de la realeza
La esposa del príncipe Harry ha mostrado su lado más sencillo.
Meghan Markle ha dado unas increíbles lecciones de belleza desde que salió de la realeza, y es que aunque se esperaba que retomara su extravagante estilo que había tenido que dejar atrás, no lo ha hecho.
Meghan Markle reaparece en leggins, camiseta y gorra paseando a sus perros
La esposa del príncipe Harry rompió la cuarentena para darle a sus perritos un respiro en la calle.
Al contrario, la esposa del príncipe Harry ha demostrado que no necesita de maquillaje, ni un cabello perfecto, ni un look elegante, para lucir hermosa y se ha mostrado muy sencilla.
View this post on Instagram
One of the first projects Meghan lent her support to when she joined the royal family was the Hubb Community Kitchen, a group of women who gathered to prepare food together in the aftermath of the devastating Grenfell Tower fire. And she has continued to champion their efforts, today praising their “spirit” as it is announced they are joining a London-wide effort to provide meals for those in need. The Duchess of Sussex spoke with some of the women from the kitchen on Tuesday via Zoom from her home in L.A. She told them how they “inspired so many people” when they created community cookbook Together which was published in September 2018, just over one year after the kitchen was formed. “The spirit of the Hubb Community Kitchen has always been one of caring, giving back, and helping those in need, initially in Grenfell and now throughout the UK. A home cooked meal from one neighbor to another, when they need it most, is what community is all about,” Meghan said. “I’m so proud of the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, and the continued support the Felix Project gives them to carry out these acts of goodwill, which at this moment in time are urgently needed.” . #royallwedding #meghanmarkle #harryandmeghan #meghanandharry #princeharry #princeharryandmeghan #dukeofsussex #duchessofsussex #dukeandduchessofsussex #royalfamily #britishroyalfamily #archieharrison #archieharrisonmountbattenwindsor #babysussex #sussexroyal #meghanmarklestyle #meghanmarkleandprinceharry #megxit #rachelmeghanmarkle #archewell #меганмаркл #меганигарри #герцогинясассекская #принцгарри #королевскаясемья #арчихаррисон #сынмеганигарри #sussexroyaltour #duchessmeghan #sussexlife
Las lecciones de belleza que Meghan Markle ha dado desde que salió de la realeza
Sin maquillaje
Meghan ha optado por salir a la calle sencilla, sin maquillaje, y con looks casuales, dejando claro que la belleza está en lo simple.
Looks deportivos
La esposa del príncipe ha optado por looks deportivos en sus últimas apariciones, luciendo tenis, leggins, camiseta y hasta gorra, como nunca la habíamos visto.
De esta manera da una gran lección, y es que no necesita de ropa elegante para verse hermosa y deslumbrar.
View this post on Instagram
Harry and Meghan in Los Angeles walking with their dogs. #losangeles #duchessofsussex #meghanmarkle #meghanmarklestyle #princeharry #babysussex #royals #britishmonarchy #royalfamily #london #windsorcastle #sussexsquad #babyboy #babyroyal #harryandmeghan #london #princeharryandmeghan #vancouver #canada #queen #buckinghampalace #house #event #queen
Cabello desarreglado
Meghan también ha demostrado que estar casada con un príncipe no implica estar perfectas en todo momento, también tiene el derecho de salir al natural, con el cabello desarreglado, sin peinar, y sin un peinado perfecto.
View this post on Instagram
Meghan and Harry delivering free meals for the @projectangelfood charity, to Los Angeles residents who suffer from life threatening illnesses. 📸: THE MEGA AGENCY #meghanmarkle#princeharry#duchessofsussex#meghanduchessofsussex#dukeofsussex#dukeandduchessofsussex#meghanmarklestyle#meghanmarklefashion#harryandmeghan#meghanandharry#sussexroyal#sussexsquad#meyhive#weloveyoumeghan#westandwiththesussexes#istandwiththesussexes#wesupportthesussexes#projectangelfood#freemeals#losangeles
Te recomendamos en video