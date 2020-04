Salma Hayek pinta su rostro de arcoíris para enviar un valioso mensaje

View this post on Instagram

I painted this rainbow on my face because many people are using rainbows 🌈 to symbolize unity and hope, and to thank the #NHS and all the health workers around the world for their courage and endurance. For each tagged rainbow @yumi will donate a month’s worth of meals to @FeedingAmerica to help support families in need. “Rainbows in Windows” is a children’s book written by @ariannawrotethis and is illustrated by @karo_oh – it follows the story of a young boy named Amos sheltering at home with his mother. Available for free @yumi Me pinte este arcoíris 🌈 en la cara porque es un símbolo de unidad y esperanza. Gracias a todos los trabajadores de la salud por su valentía y tenacidad. @national_health_service #thankyounhs