Critican a Meghan y Harry por llamar la atención y buscar paparazzis

View this post on Instagram

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry made their first known outing since moving to L.A. to distribute meals for Project Angel Food, a non-profit helping people living with critical illnesses who are at greater risk during the pandemic. ❤️ "They were extremely down to earth and genuinely interested in every single person they met. They just wanted to make sure that people felt the love and appreciation," said the charity's executive director. Tap the link in bio for more details. | 📷: MEGA