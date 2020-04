Angelina Jolie reaparece más sencilla que nunca y deslumbra con su belleza natural

View this post on Instagram

New!!! My message to girls is, fight on, little ladies. Your care for each other will be a large part of your way forward. Hold your nerve. Know your rights. And never let anyone tell you that you are not precious and special and, above all, equal. #AngelinaJolie #timemagazine #ZaharaJoliePitt #shilohjoliepitt #VivienneJoliePitt