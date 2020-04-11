Estás viendo:

4 formas en las que Jennifer Aniston ha llevado botas y ha impuesto moda

La celebridad ama usar botas en sus looks.

Por Roxana Peña

Jennifer Aniston es un icono de la moda, y es que cada uno de sus atuendos se convierte en tendencia de inmediato.

La actriz sabe cómo lucir perfecta en cada ocasión, y es amante de todo tipo de botas para combinar con sus looks casuales.

Cómo lucir fabulosa con botas al estilo de Jennifer Aniston

Pantalón con botas altas

Las botas altas son perfectas para un look casual como el de Jennifer Aniston en el que las combinó con un pantalón gris y una camisa negra.

Botas rockeras con vestido

La actriz llevó un look rebelde para una sesión de fotos en el desierto espectacular, y es que combinó unas botas rockeras con un vestido tipo suéter gris con el que lució sus tonificadas piernas.

 

Vestido con botines 

 

Con este look la famosa celebridad demostró que te puedes ver elegante llevando botines con un vestido negro midi y un esmoquin, un look bastante arriesgado con el que lució fabulosa.

 

Botas altas con jumpsuit

La actriz mostró la forma más fashion de llevar unas botas altas en tono marrón con un jumpsuit de mezclilla para un look casual que te hará deslumbrar a donde vayas.

