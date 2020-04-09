Lady Gaga reveló que casarse y tener hijos están de primero en su lista de prioridades
Quiere hacer su propia familia con su novio
Lady Gaga es una de las artistas más exitosas del mundo y ahora, después de miles de conciertos y varias giras mundiales, la artista reveló que está lista para formar su propia familia.
La intérprete de Bad Romance confesó recientemente a la revista In Style que está lista para casarse y tener hijos. Esto surge después de conocerse su romance con el empresario Michael Polansky.
Coronavirus: Lady Gaga y su mensaje sobre la cuarentena en la que está todo el mundo
La cantante pidió a todos sus seguidores mantenerse en casa
Lady Gaga y sus planes familiares a futuro
"Diré que estoy muy emocionada de tener hijos. Espero ser madre", expresó a la revista, citada por Daily Mail.
View this post on Instagram
GA! GA! Little monsters, put your paws up high. @ladygaga graces our latest beauty issue for obvious reasons, from raising $35 million to combat #coronavirus, to igniting joy with her new album, and serving this look. The pop superstar is the epitome of beauty in every way. #linkinbio for more from our May cover star, #ladygaga. Photographed by @nathanielgoldberg Creative direction by @nicolaformichetti Styled by @sandraamador.xx & @tomeerebout Story by @cristobalita Hair @fredericaspiras Makeup @sarahtannomakeup Manicure @mihonails
"Matrimonio. Más música, más películas, más caridad con la Fundación Born This Way", detalló después Lady Gaga sobre sus prioridades.
En las imágenes publicadas por In Style, Lady Gaga sale hermosa vestida con un traje rosado, que combinaba con su melena rosada. En la cabeza, llevaba un accesorio de tul que le daba un aire angelical y delicado.
Desde hace varios meses Lady Gaga se ha visto muy feliz y contenta al lado de su nueva pareja. Primero fueron captados muy cariñosos en un yate.
View this post on Instagram
TÁ NAMORANDO – @ladygaga postou uma foto em que assume que está mesmo namorando o empresário Michael Polansky. Sentada no colo do moço, a foto põe fim aos rumores de uma novo romance: ele está mesmo acontecendo. Desejamos vida longa a essa nova fase e que sejam felizes. #ladygaga #romance #namoro #michaelpolanski
Luego asistieron juntos al Super Bowl LIV en Miami el pasado febrero, donde se mostraron muy cariñosos y confirmaron su relación.
View this post on Instagram
Lady Gaga's relationship with entrepreneur Michael Polansky is getting serious, according to ET Online. "At first she wanted to keep it low key and quiet because she had just gotten out of a relationship and thought taking it slow would be good," said a source. "But they had an immediate connection, so it was tough to keep under wraps. They were spending so much time together, she finally decided to post on Instagram to make it official." The star posted a picture of the two of them on the social media site last month. Harvard graduate Polansky co-founded and runs Facebook co-founder's Sean Parker’s philanthropy foundation. He often works remotely so he can travel with her. On Wednesday, Gaga shared a photo of the pair holding hands and mentioned playing video games and cards to pass the time as they stay home due to the coronavirus spread. "They both felt social distancing and quarantine was the right thing to do and it's given them time to spend together and focus on one another without work or any other distractions," the source says. #ladygaga #michaelpolanski
Ahora, están pasando juntos la cuarentena por el coronavirus, pandemia que ha afectado la vida de todas las personas en el mundo.
"¡Día 6 de auto-cuarentena! Estando fuertes, jugando videojuegos y cartas, y cuidándonos a nosotros mismos. Recordatorio importante: mantén tu mente lo más libre de estrés posible y tu cuerpo en movimiento", contó en Instagram al compartir una foto con su amor.
View this post on Instagram
Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves. Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can!What a kind act for the world ❤️
Lady Gaga también ha enviado mensajes de esperanza y solidaridad para todos sus fans.
"Esto es una catástrofe, y en tiempos de catástrofe, la amabilidad es lo más importante. Debemos ser compasivos el uno con el otro", manifestó la también actriz, protagonista de A Star Is Born.