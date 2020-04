Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry revelan su nueva fundación tras salir de la realeza

View this post on Instagram

Harry and Meghan have revealed the name of their new foundation – Archewell! The non-profit initiative was named in a tribute to their son, Archie. The Greek word 'arche' means 'source of action,' and together with the word 'well,' the Sussexes said that Archewell is a name that combines strength and action, and evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. They look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.