La colección de zapatos de Meghan Markle que demuestra su gran gusto por la moda

Honestly I don’t think Meghan should’ve or truly wanted to join the BRF. If you look at her pre-royalty, she wanted to be a chic, @victoriabeckham type who wanted TV, film, and beauty as a part of her life. She wanted fashion shows, traveling, blogging. And the BRF had too much structure. Too much tradition. Too much etiquette. Meghan wanted Harry, not the life that came with him. There’s a reason why Kate doesn’t go to fashion shows or post makeup tutorials on YouTube. I’m sure she’s into those things but senior royals realize “their place”. But that’s why Meghan talked about not “thriving”. She couldn’t stay in one place, in a box, in the family. She’s cut off her one family so she can’t be loyal to anyone else. None of this is a surprise. She doesn’t care who loves or supports her, she’ll leave if it doesn’t fit HER plans. Meghan wants what Meghan wants. • • • #Meghanmarkle #duchessmeghan #meghanmarklestyle #meghanandharry #duchessofsussex #princeharry #royalty #britishroyalfamily #themeghaneffect #marklesparkle #babysussex #dukeofsussex #archieharrisonmountbattenwindsor