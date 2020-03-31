Estás viendo:

Meghan abandona la realeza y nos deja estos 12 look que la convierten en la reina del buen gusto

Meghan abandona la realeza y nos deja estos 12 look que la convierten en la reina del buen gusto

Recopilamos algunos de los look con los que Meghan ha demostrado ser una reina al vestirse.

Por María Bermúdez

Harry y Meghan Markle abandonan a partir de este 31 de marzo sus puestos en la monarquía británica, luego que decidieran dar un paso al frente y emprender otros caminos de manera independiente.

La hasta hoy duquesa de Sussex, quien se casó con el hijo menor de Diana de Gales el 19 de mayo de 2018, se convirtió pronto en un referente de moda, siendo Givenchy una de sus casas preferidas .

En su guardarropa también hay diseños de la venezolana Carolina Herrera y de la firma Emilia Wickstead . En su ropero también destacan atuendos de Brandon Maxwell y Stella McCartney. Lo cierto es que siendo duquesa de Sussex, Meghan, de 38 años, se convirtió en un referente de estilo.

Recopilamos algunos de los look con los que Meghan ha demostrado ser una reina al momento de elegir qué ponerse.

Amigo y maquillador de Meghan muestra su cambio luego de renunciar a la realeza

Meghan ya no luce un maquillaje reservado, ahora es más vistoso, más alegre

En sus primeras apariciones como duquesa de Sussex apostó por diseños de Givenchy:

Meghan se va del Reino Unido dejando en alto la moda:

Cada diseño lucido por Meghan se convirtió en tema de revistas y artículos:

Fresca en ocasiones, más formal en otras, Meghan ha estado en el radar de los críticos de moda desde el 27 de noviembre de 2017 cuando Harry ella anunciaron su compromiso.

El negro es una de las elecciones que marcó sus apariciones:

View this post on Instagram

Президент США Дональд Трамп в своем твиттере пояснил, что после переезда Гарри и Меган в США, они сами должны будут платить за охрану. "Я большой друг и поклонник Королевы и Великобритании. Сообщалось, что Гарри и Меган, которые покинули королевство, будут постоянно проживать в Канаде. Теперь они уехали из Канады в США, однако США не будут платить за их безопасность. Они должны будут платить!" @Duchessofsussex_daily – Все о Меган Маркл. Будни герцогини Сассекской _______________________________________________ #эстетика #mood #блефаропластика #увеличениегруди #взглядклеопатры #natgeoru #пластическаяхирургия #ольгабузова #селфи #я #мартаковальчук #amjadalyousef #damasclinic #пластикавекмосква #martanikova #москва #россия #питер #меганмаркл #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #princeharry #royalfamily #royalweddingtoday #принцгарри #герцогинясассекская #babysussex ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Просьба не спамить в комментариях! Ваша реклама может быть предоставлена более презентабельно и уважительнее к тому, что вы представляете! #волосы

A post shared by Меган Маркл / Meghan Markle (@duchessofsussex_daily) on

View this post on Instagram

Meghan Markle, 2019. #meghanmarkle

A post shared by It’s a Womans World (@itsawomansworldblog) on

Muchos de los outfit de Meghan durante sus menos de dos años en la realeza fueron un homenaje a la fallecida Diana de Gales :

View this post on Instagram

Princess Diana and Meghan 😍😍

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghan_markle2020) on

Meghan supo adaptarse a las exigencias de la realeza en cuanto a atuendos, y aún así marcar un estilo personal:

El adiós de Meghan y Harry da un giro a la realeza británica

Como dando un mensaje de alegría Meghan lució vibrantes colores en sus últimas apariciones antes de abandonar su vida como royal:

De verde esmeralda Meghan deslumbró en Londres días antes de despedirse de sus obligaciones como miembro de la realeza británica:

En una de sus últimas apariciones como duquesa de Sussex Meghan deslumbró tanto por su atuendo como por su sonrisa:

Te recomendamos en video:

Relacionados