Meghan abandona la realeza y nos deja estos 12 look que la convierten en la reina del buen gusto
Recopilamos algunos de los look con los que Meghan ha demostrado ser una reina al vestirse.
Harry y Meghan Markle abandonan a partir de este 31 de marzo sus puestos en la monarquía británica, luego que decidieran dar un paso al frente y emprender otros caminos de manera independiente.
La hasta hoy duquesa de Sussex, quien se casó con el hijo menor de Diana de Gales el 19 de mayo de 2018, se convirtió pronto en un referente de moda, siendo Givenchy una de sus casas preferidas .
En su guardarropa también hay diseños de la venezolana Carolina Herrera y de la firma Emilia Wickstead . En su ropero también destacan atuendos de Brandon Maxwell y Stella McCartney. Lo cierto es que siendo duquesa de Sussex, Meghan, de 38 años, se convirtió en un referente de estilo.
Recopilamos algunos de los look con los que Meghan ha demostrado ser una reina al momento de elegir qué ponerse.
En sus primeras apariciones como duquesa de Sussex apostó por diseños de Givenchy:
Meghan se va del Reino Unido dejando en alto la moda:
Cada diseño lucido por Meghan se convirtió en tema de revistas y artículos:
Fresca en ocasiones, más formal en otras, Meghan ha estado en el radar de los críticos de moda desde el 27 de noviembre de 2017 cuando Harry ella anunciaron su compromiso.
El negro es una de las elecciones que marcó sus apariciones:
Muchos de los outfit de Meghan durante sus menos de dos años en la realeza fueron un homenaje a la fallecida Diana de Gales :
Meghan supo adaptarse a las exigencias de la realeza en cuanto a atuendos, y aún así marcar un estilo personal:
Como dando un mensaje de alegría Meghan lució vibrantes colores en sus últimas apariciones antes de abandonar su vida como royal:
