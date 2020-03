Hija de Khloé Kardashian muestra su gran estilo con un elegante vestido de mariposas

View this post on Instagram

Four days in a row @khloekardashian and @truethompson.xx playing with @tinyharlow while they do the right thing and #stayhome . Can’t get enough of waking up to these story’s ! Thankyou so much @khloekardashian for sharing each day. #pretendplay #tinyharlow #khloekardashian #truethompson #kardashians #dollshighchair #dollsfurniture