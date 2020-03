Alicia Keys revela que pensó abortar en su segundo embarazo

View this post on Instagram

Growing up in these Hell’s Kitchen streets taught me A LOT. I realize there’s a certain amount of armor u have to wear just to make it down the street. Mommy raised me on her own and she always taught me so much. The hard truths even when I was too young to understand. Mostly she taught me a lot about empathy. I always promised myself I would never be vunerable and exposed. I realize I carried that with me for so long. Now I’m ready to be more open. More vunerable.⁣ ⁣ More Myself: A Journey 📚 is out TOMORROW!!!!! 😘 Thank you for your love! I Can’t wait to share with you.