El desaire del príncipe William a Meghan Markle en el Día de la Madre

Wishing a very happy Mother's day to The Duchess of Sussex and everyone else who celebrates it today🥰 . @sussexroyal shared a picture which said: "Mummy. Mum. Mom. Mama. Granny. Nan. Thank you❤️." They also wrote: "No matter what you call your mum, this Mother’s Day in the UK, we honour the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever. Thank you ❤️" . °°° Here are some pictures of Meghan with baby Archie😍 I'm quite sure we'll get a new picture of Archie with Meghan in May when Mother's day is celebrated in many other countries, example USA, Canada, Finland, Sweden, France, Australia… It's also when Meghan most likely celebrates it. ✨