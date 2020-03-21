El príncipe Harry podría dejar a Meghan para volver a sus funciones en la realeza por el coronavirus
La reina necesita al príncipe de vuelta a sus actividades debido al Covid 19.
La peor noticia ha llegado para Meghan y Harry, y es que aunque ya habían terminado sus funciones como miembros de la realeza, parece que el príncipe debe volver a Reino Unido por el coronavirus.
Y es que fuentes cercanas a la realeza informaron al Daily Mail que debido a la pandemia la reina Isabel se ha resguardado para cuidarse, por lo que el príncipe William y Kate Middleton están cumpliendo con sus actividades, pero no podrán con todo.
Por lo tanto, la fuente indicó al medio que la reina le ha pedido al príncipe Harry que aplace su salida de la realeza y vuelva al Reino Unido para cumplir con sus actividades y ayudar a su hermano y cuñada.
Esto es algo que no ha sido del agrado de Meghan, pues junto a Harry ya tenían sus planes como familia, pero no contaban con este terrible virus que ha afectado a miles de personas en el mundo.
Además, el príncipe Harry es muy unido a su abuela, y siempre que pueda estará para ayudarla en lo que necesite, aunque se trate de retomar algunas actividades como miembro de la realeza.
Actualmente, el hijo menor de la princesa Diana se encuentra en Canadá con su familia y está en cuarentena voluntaria, pero se desconoce en qué momento regresará a Reino Unido.