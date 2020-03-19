Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry en cuarentena en Canadá por el Covid 19
La pareja tuvo contacto con algunas personas que tienen el virus.
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry se encuentran en cuarentena por el Covid 19 en Canadá, luego de su viaje por Reino Unido.
La pareja real teme por su salud, pues durante su viaje se encontraron con muchas personas, y algunas de ellas, como Lewis Hamilton, tuvieron contacto con personas que han dado positivo a la prueba.
Y es que el campeón de la Fórmula 1 sostuvo contacto con el actor Idris Elba, y la esposa del primer ministro canadiense, Sophie Trudeu, quienes tienen el terrible virus.
On Thursday 5th March, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted a special conversation at Buckingham Palace with The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust’s young leaders, covering mental health, equal opportunities and the importance of supporting youth leadership for global challenges and drive positive change. The six leaders they met work across the @queenscomtrust’s three pillars of champion, fund and connect. “There’s no way the older generation are going to be able to change their mindset unless it’s their children who are influencing the change,” Harry told #TeamQCT group. The Duke and Duchess were joined by QCT Advisor KennyI Mafidon, Ester Marsh, founder of Stand all Women and author of the Sophie Says series; Izzy Obeng, founder of @foundervine; Victor Ugo, founder of Mentally Aware Nigeria and Kiran Kaur, & Amna Akhtar of @heygirldreamer_. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are The President and Vice President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.
Además, asistieron a diferentes eventos como el pasado servicio de la Commonwealth, que conglomeró a muchas personas, donde saludaron de mano y besos, estando expuestos al virus.
“El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle están tomando el consejo del gobierno, en caso de exposición al coronavirus durante su reciente visita a Reino Unido", dijo una fuente a la revista People.
El comunicado de Meghan y Harry ante el Covid 19
Recientemente emitieron un comunicado en su cuenta de Instagram, en el que hicieron un llamado a la solidaridad en estos difíciles momentos.
"Vivimos tiempos inciertos. Los unos a los otros nos necesitamos para la verdad, para el apoyo y para sentirnos menos solos durante un tiempo que puede dar bastante miedo. Hay muchas personas que necesitan apoyo en este momento. Y personas que trabajan incansablemente para responder a esta crisis sin ser vistos", dice parte del comunicado.
These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now. Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle. We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up. We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us. We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come…
Y expresaron que es "nuestra voluntad dar un paso adelante ante el COVID-19. Este momento es un verdadero testimonio del espíritu humano. Todas nuestras vidas se van a ver afectadas por una situación que nos está uniendo a todos a nivel mundial. Este debería ser nuestro principal objetivo".