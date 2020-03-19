Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry en cuarentena en Canadá por el Covid 19

View this post on Instagram

On Thursday 5th March, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted a special conversation at Buckingham Palace with The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust’s young leaders, covering mental health, equal opportunities and the importance of supporting youth leadership for global challenges and drive positive change. The six leaders they met work across the @queenscomtrust’s three pillars of champion, fund and connect. “There’s no way the older generation are going to be able to change their mindset unless it’s their children who are influencing the change,” Harry told #TeamQCT group. The Duke and Duchess were joined by QCT Advisor KennyI Mafidon, Ester Marsh, founder of Stand all Women and author of the Sophie Says series; Izzy Obeng, founder of @foundervine; Victor Ugo, founder of Mentally Aware Nigeria and Kiran Kaur, & Amna Akhtar of @heygirldreamer_. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are The President and Vice President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.