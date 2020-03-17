Día de San Patricio: los mejores atuendos de Kate Middleton para la festividad
La duquesa de Cambridge ha lucido desde 2012 varios atuendos similares, pero que reflejan elegancia y sobriedad.
A pesar que el coronavirus afectó la celebración en honor al Día de San Patricio, pautada para los 17 de marzo, la realeza le rinde tributo todos los años. En ellas, Kate Middleton siempre ha buscado lucir impecable en el clásico color verde.
La esposa del Príncipe William, siempre ha destacado por su elegancia y simplicidad a la hora de vestir. En sus estilos se puede apreciar cómo usualmente ha optado por un 'green total look'.
Verde, para la suerte
Middleton empezó a deslumbrar desde 2012 con los outfits especiales para esta fecha, en el día para conmemorar la muerte de san Patricio de Irlanda, con especial atención en Europa y Estados Unidos.
La oriunda de Reading ha optado desde entonces por vestidos de corte medio hasta las rodillas, enfocando su cintura mediante el uso de cinturones, sin mostrar piel en la parte superior, decantándose por aquellos manga larga y hasta guantes.
Duchess and Patrick's Day 💚
De hecho, en 2013, repitió el mismo vestido de Emilia Wickstead que utilizó el año anterior pero utilizando un suéter negro debajo del outfit para darle versatilidad a su estilo.
HRH The Duchess of Cambridge for St Patrick's Day ☘️ —— As shown on the edit from left to right, top to bottom : 2012, 2013 (pregnant with George), 2014, 2015 (pregnant with Charlotte), 2017, 2018 (pregnant with Louis), 2019 💚🍀
Igualmente, la duquesa de Cambridge ha sabido combinarlo con bufandas, pantimedias, tocados y hasta pequeños detalles flores alusivos a la fiesta para acompañarlos como accesorios a su look.
Cuteness overloaded 😍😍 Isnt she just the cutest. Her smile lights up my day
En los calzados, ha optado por tacones bajos y cerrados en colores neutros, mientras que el maquillaje se ha mostrado natural, como siempre, con tonos nude en los labios y mucho rubor en las mejillas para darle color.
No obstante, los atuendos utilizados por Catalina puede llegan a costar hasta 4 mil dólares, como aquel que vistió en el 2019, diseñado por Alexander McQueen.
[Second photo I meant to include with the first 🙄] In 2014, Kate presented a smash hit. The Duchess debuted the Persphone coat from Hobbs and paired it with the structured Gina Foster beret she had worn to Christmas at Sandringham just a few months before. Kate threw us all for a bit of a loop by pairing the coat and hat with the Valerie pumps and Natasha clutch (both from Emmy London) in carbon suede. The carbon looks green in most pictures (at least to me and many others), but it is actually a gun-metal grey. She mixed in a belt again, which polished the look nicely, and added cushion cut green amethyst drop earrings from Kiki McDonough. I am obsessed with this ensemble. It was gorgeous! This coat is particularly beautiful, both in structure and material. I love the textured wool. Kate wore the coat again two years later in Canada and it was as stunning that wear as the day she debuted it.
March 17, 2013 – William and Catherine attended the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Aldershot. ☘️
Solo en 2015, cuando estaba embarazada de la Princesa Charlotte, Middleton cambió de color para un verde más oliva, casi marrón, con un diseño tipo abrigo de Catherine Walker, dando otra muestra de su característica sobriedad.