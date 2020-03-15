Estás viendo:

La reina Isabel abandonó el Palacio de Buckingham por miedo a contagio de coronavirus

Los demás miembros de la realeza también se encuentran protegidos

Por Levy Martínez

La reina Isabel ha abandonado el Palacio de Buckingham por temor al coronavirus COVID-19. Existen planes para ponerla en cuarentena a ella y al Príncipe Felipe, de 98 años, en Sandringham si el brote empeora.

 

Diez personas más han muerto, llevando el número de víctimas del Reino Unido a 21, con casos confirmados que se dispararon entre 342 y 1.140.

 

La reina fue conducida a Windsor el jueves. Una fuente real dijo: “Ella goza de buena salud, pero se pensó que era mejor moverla. Gran parte de su personal tiene un poco de pánico por el coronavirus”.

“El Palacio alberga un flujo constante de visitantes, incluidos políticos y dignatarios de todo el mundo. La Reina ha conocido a mucha gente allí hasta hace poco. Pero está a semanas de cumplir 94 años y los asesores creen que es mejor sacarla de peligro”.

En el comunicado del Palacio, dijeron “El Palacio de Buckingham está en el centro de Londres y también tiene un personal más grande que otras propiedades, por lo que se considera un lugar mucho más peligroso. No ha habido sustos específicos o pruebas positivas todavía, pero nadie quiere arriesgarse".

Aseguran que la reina Isabel no está molesta por no ver a su nieto Archie

 

Los demás miembros de la realeza han cortado sus compromisos oficiales para evitar un posible contagio.

