La reina Isabel abandonó el Palacio de Buckingham por miedo a contagio de coronavirus

Earlier this week, Her Majesty The Queen received the Order of St John’s first ever Service Medal in Gold during an audience with Professor Mark Compton, Lord Prior of the Order of St John. The Queen is Sovereign Head of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem. The Order of St John is a Royal Order of Chivalry first constituted as such by Royal Charter from Queen Victoria in 1888. The Order today is perhaps most well-known for its role with St John Ambulance and the St John Eye Hospital in Jerusalem, as well as delivering first aid, healthcare and support services in over 30 countries around the world through St John International.