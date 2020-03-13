El atuendo con maxibotas de la princesa Diana que inspiró a Kate Middleton
La duquesa le ha rendido tributo a la princesa.
Hasta el día de hoy, la princesa Diana es recordada como una amable filántropa, una madre amorosa para sus dos hijos y un verdadero ícono de estilo. Actualmente sigue inspirando a millones de personas en el mundo, incluyendo a la esposa de su hijo William, Kate Middleton.
A lo largo de las décadas de 1980 y 1990, la miembra realeza era conocida por llevar una amplia gama de modas coloridas, elegantes y atrevidas que muchos todavía se inspiran en la actualidad. Diana lució unas maxibotas que rompieron con los estereotipos de la realeza.
La princesa Diana fue un ícono de la moda
Momentos bonitos para el recuerdo, felices o no, pero preciosos♥️♥️ The wales family by lord snowdon in 1991
Este tipo de prendas siguen siendo usadas hoy un día y Kate Middleton lo ha demostrado.
Yesterday, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, visited the patients and staff at Stanford Hall, Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Loughborough. The Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre supports serving members of the Armed Forces who are recovering from injuries and trauma. Kate's outfit: – Alexander McQueen wool crepe jacket and skirt – Alexander McQueen Wicca mini satchel in black – Black suede Ralph Lauren boots – Mappin & Webb Empress earrings
Diana combinó las botas con unos pantalones skinny de mezclilla. Además lució una camisa y un blazer verdes.
Earlier today, the Duchess of Cambridge visited LEYF Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-School in South London. Kate helped serve breakfast to children and discussed the #5BigQuestions survey she launched last week. She also revealed that more than 100,000 people have already participated in the survey about early childhood. Kate's outfit: – Sézane Tulio white jumper – Russell & Bromley FAB-Dry Ankle boots – Accessorize Filigree earrings – Blue coat (unknown brand) – Black pants (unknown brand)
La duquesa de Cambridge también ha combinado maxibotas con diversas prendas, incluso con elegantes vestidos.
El estilo con pantalones ajustados también son característicos de Middleton. En una de sus recientes apariciones, la duquesa combinó unas botas altas con pantalones negros, blusa blanca y un abrigo largo.
On January 22, 2020, The Duchess of Cambridge had a day of engagements. She attended a baby sensory class at the Ely and Careau Children's Centre in Cardiff as part of her 24-hour tour of the country to launch '5 big questions on the under 5s' which is a UK-wide survey examining key areas around early years development of children. After that, Duchess Kate met prisoners at HMP Send in Woking, Surrey and talked with women she met back in 2015 who have been released and are trying to start new beginnings with their families. Kate's outfit: – Massimo Dutti Buttoned Coat in Camel – Black turtleneck sweater – Leopard print skirt by Zara – Ralph Lauren boots in black – Accessorise drop earrings – Customized necklace with gold medallion pendant
Además de las botas, la esposa de del príncipe William también se ha inspirado en otros atuendos de Diana. Aparentemente, Kate Middleton canalizó el aspecto de lunares de 1982 de la princesa para sus propias fotos después del embarazo en 2013. Poco después de dar a luz al Príncipe George, Middleton llevaba un vestido azul claro de lunares.
Te mostramos en video: