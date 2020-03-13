El look con el que Meghan Markle se despidió de la estricta etiqueta de la realeza

View this post on Instagram

PERSONAL 🏕👩🏽‍🤝‍👨🏼| I’m posting extracts that I loved the most from across three of the articles. This post consists of extracts in regards to Meghan’s personal life (e.g Archie, Botswana with Harry, relationship with staff, mental health etc). It’s always good to read different perspectives. That’s why I’ve linked all three journalists on my profile bio and it’ll take you to all three of their articles. . . . I really liked how Meghan brought up Harry’s work with Travalyst: “During a conversation with a female Ph.D. student from Kenya 🇰🇪, Meghan’s eyes light up when the subject of sustainable travel comes up. “That’s something my husband is incredibly passionate about,” she tells the Sheffield Hallam University student. “During our travels to Botswana 🇧🇼 and different parts of Africa, we’ve seen the link between tourism and how much money is going outside of the country instead of back to communities. There has to be a symbiotic relationship.” For her own travels with Harry, Meghan prefers to move around in a way that allows them to integrate with the locals. “When we go to Botswana, we grab a backpack and pitch a tent!” Meghan laughs. “It’s not much, but that’s how we like it!” 🏕 . . Love that only three credible journalists were invited Omid Scobie, Victoria Murphy and Bryony Gordon. The link is on my profile. They all deserve the clicks. I still love the fact the Palace only invited these three journalists! . . . . #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #royalfamily #britishroyals #royals #princeharry