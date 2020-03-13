El look con el que Meghan Markle se despidió de la estricta etiqueta de la realeza
Oficialmente Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry han terminado sus deberes como miembros de la realeza.
Justo ahora cuando Meghan ha regresado a Canadá se ha viralizado una imagen en la que aparece con un outfit muy casual, con el que le dice adiós a las normas de la realeza.
Meghan Markle combinó un pantalón corte alto con un blazer a la perfección
La esposa del príncipe Harry dio clases de elegancia con este look.
En la foto se ve luciendo un jean, una blusa de tiros, unas sandalias, una gorra y unos lentes de sol, y también lleva algunos bolsos encima, y a su lado va el príncipe Harry con un look relajado también de jean, camisa de cuadros, gorra y lentes.
PERSONAL 🏕👩🏽🤝👨🏼| I’m posting extracts that I loved the most from across three of the articles. This post consists of extracts in regards to Meghan’s personal life (e.g Archie, Botswana with Harry, relationship with staff, mental health etc). It’s always good to read different perspectives. That’s why I’ve linked all three journalists on my profile bio and it’ll take you to all three of their articles. . . . I really liked how Meghan brought up Harry’s work with Travalyst: “During a conversation with a female Ph.D. student from Kenya 🇰🇪, Meghan’s eyes light up when the subject of sustainable travel comes up. “That’s something my husband is incredibly passionate about,” she tells the Sheffield Hallam University student. “During our travels to Botswana 🇧🇼 and different parts of Africa, we’ve seen the link between tourism and how much money is going outside of the country instead of back to communities. There has to be a symbiotic relationship.” For her own travels with Harry, Meghan prefers to move around in a way that allows them to integrate with the locals. “When we go to Botswana, we grab a backpack and pitch a tent!” Meghan laughs. “It’s not much, but that’s how we like it!” 🏕 . . Love that only three credible journalists were invited Omid Scobie, Victoria Murphy and Bryony Gordon. The link is on my profile. They all deserve the clicks. I still love the fact the Palace only invited these three journalists! . . . . #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #royalfamily #britishroyals #royals #princeharry
Sin embargo, parece que es una foto vieja, pero muestra el sentir de Meghan desde que comenzó su relación con el príncipe Harry y es que tiene un estilo muy relajado y así quería conservarlo.
Ahora, que tiene toda la libertad, seguro la veremos de vuelta con sus jeans, y camisas y sandalias que tanto le encantan.
De hecho, durante sus últimos eventos como parte de la realeza la esposa del príncipe Harry lució algunos looks que no estaban permitidos por la realeza, como un pantalón corte alto y un maquillaje bastante oscuro.