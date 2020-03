Boda de la princesa Beatriz puede cancelarse por culpa del coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

Received a very beautiful card from Sarah Ferguson on the letter I wrote to Princess Beatrice congratulating her on her engagement. Didn’t think it would come after all these months 💍 ✉️ Letter sent: September 28, 2019 📬 Reply received: March 12, 2020 . . . . #royals#engagement#royalwedding #PrincessBeatrice#sarahferguson#bride#unitedkingdom#groom#wedding#married#marriage#British#UK#princess#2020#ring#royalty #royalreplles #britishroyals #windsorcastle#royalfamily #royalfamily