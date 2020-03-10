El hermoso gesto de Meghan Markle hacia Kate Middleton que muestra la gran conexión entre ambas
Todo sucedió durante la última reunión de los miembros de la realeza, antes de la salida oficial de Meghan y Harry
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry atendieron a su última salida oficial antes de abandonar la realeza, allí se reunieron con el príncipe William y Kate Middleton, donde dejaron ver cómo está la relación con ellos.
Meghan fue vista saludando a su cuñada Kate Middleton. La duquesa de Sussex pronunció "hola" a Kate cuando se dirigía a su asiento en la Abadía de Westminster para el Servicio del Día de la Commonwealth. Harry también dijo "hola" y le sonrió a su hermano antes de sentarse al lado de su esposa.
Sophie Wessex, que estaba sentada detrás de Kate, se inclinó para conversar con ella, mientras que Harry y Meghan se pusieron a charlar con el príncipe Edward.
Más tarde, Meghan conversó animadamente con Edward mientras esperaban a que llegara la reina Isabel II, con Harry uniéndose a la conversación y poniendo su brazo en el respaldo de la silla de Meghan mientras lo hacía.
El año pasado, durante la misma actividad, las cosas fueron algo diferentes entre las parejas. Meghan y Kate se saludaron con un beso en cada mejilla, con Harry y William conversando animosamente antes de comenzar el evento.
Meghan y Harry se reúnen con William y Kate por última vez antes de su salida de la realeza
Meghan llevó un hermoso vestido verde
Meghan y Harry con esto cierran sus compromisos reales y quizás los veremos de nuevo junto a Kate y William en alguna reunión familiar.