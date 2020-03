Los atuendos con los que Katy Perry ocultó su embarazo durante 6 meses

View this post on Instagram

So pleased to be appointed by HRH The Prince of Wales @clarencehouse as ambassador for @thebritishasiantrust Children’s Protection Fund. In my role, I will primarily focus my spotlight on helping find solutions to end child trafficking. India has always been a place I have a magnetic connection with, and in addition to my work as a @UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, I’m excited to be part of the work of helping the children of South Asia. Every child matters and has the right to basic human needs. You can start the help by donating at the link in bio.