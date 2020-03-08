Estás viendo:

Meghan Markle nos muestra cómo llevar una camisa blanca, pieza indispensable del guardarropa

La duquesa la ha utilizado en varias ocasiones

Por Levy Martínez

Hay piezas de ropa que para toda mujer son necesarias tener en su guardarropa: el clásico vestido negro, un jean azul y la famosa camisa blanca. Utilizada de muchas maneras, podemos tomar nota de Meghan Markle.

La duquesa de Sussex es una de las tantas celebridades que adora esta pieza. La hemos visto en varias ocasiones combinando una camisa blanca con distintas opciones y siempre luce como una reina.

Para un estilo informal, Meghan la utiliza con pantalones negros, un look ideal para ir a la oficina, una reunión con los compañeros de trabajo o alguna actividad social diurna. Combinó todo con un cinturón marrón delgado, dando un toque de color para alegrar más el atuendo.

 

En Wimbledon, prestigioso evento de tenis, Meghan de nuevo recurrió a su camisa blanca favorita. Esta vez la combinó con una maxi falda llena de pliegos, adornada con un detalle en azul y un cinturón negro que estilizaba su figura.

 

Es una de las piezas más versátiles para tener en el guardarropa. Si tu camisa blanca es lo suficientemente grande, la puedes utilizar como un mini vestido, con una licra debajo o un yoga pant. Es la favorita de Meghan y la nuestra.

Meghan Markle podría protagonizar la nueva película de Marvel

La duquesa quiere volver a lo grande al mundo de la actuación

 

