Meghan Markle nos muestra cómo llevar una camisa blanca, pieza indispensable del guardarropa
La duquesa la ha utilizado en varias ocasiones
Hay piezas de ropa que para toda mujer son necesarias tener en su guardarropa: el clásico vestido negro, un jean azul y la famosa camisa blanca. Utilizada de muchas maneras, podemos tomar nota de Meghan Markle.
❤️❤️❤️ @meghanmarkle_official — Meghan at the presentation of her eagerly awaited charity clothing collection. The new capsule wardrobe—which consists of five carefully designed pieces—will benefit women at the Smart Works charity, devoted to helping women find job-appropriate clothing and employment opportunities, of which Meghan is royal patron. Meghan: “I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good. When you buy any item in the Smart Set Capsule Collection for Smart Works, the same item will be given to a Smart Works client, and with it, the confidence and support she needs to enter the workforce and take an important step in building a career. Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project—placing purpose over profit and community over competition. In convening several companies rather than one, we’ve demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other—another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of.”
La duquesa de Sussex es una de las tantas celebridades que adora esta pieza. La hemos visto en varias ocasiones combinando una camisa blanca con distintas opciones y siempre luce como una reina.
Para un estilo informal, Meghan la utiliza con pantalones negros, un look ideal para ir a la oficina, una reunión con los compañeros de trabajo o alguna actividad social diurna. Combinó todo con un cinturón marrón delgado, dando un toque de color para alegrar más el atuendo.
😍😍 @meghanmarkle_official Meghan marks the end of her maternity leave with a public work engagement celebrating the launch of her new clothing collection supporting the charity Smart Works. She arrived to the event at London's flagship John Lewis store wearing a white button-down shirt and black trousers from the range, accented with a thin brown belt. She completed the ensemble with tan suede pumps, layered gold bracelets, and earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana. ✨
En Wimbledon, prestigioso evento de tenis, Meghan de nuevo recurrió a su camisa blanca favorita. Esta vez la combinó con una maxi falda llena de pliegos, adornada con un detalle en azul y un cinturón negro que estilizaba su figura.
😍😍 Meghan Markle, Kate and Pippa Middleton attended Wimbledon final together last Saturday🎾 — @meghanmarkle_official ❣️ The ladies, who watched as Serena Williams faced off against Simona Halep, sat together and applauded throughout. This is the second year in a row that Markle and sister-in-law Kate, both 37, have attended the final match together. Kate donned a conservative green dress while Meghan opted for a flowy white blouse with a pleated skirt. Pippa, 35, wore a floral dress complete with ruffled sleeves.
Es una de las piezas más versátiles para tener en el guardarropa. Si tu camisa blanca es lo suficientemente grande, la puedes utilizar como un mini vestido, con una licra debajo o un yoga pant. Es la favorita de Meghan y la nuestra.
