Meghan Markle nos muestra cómo llevar una camisa blanca, pieza indispensable del guardarropa

❤️❤️❤️ @meghanmarkle_official — Meghan at the presentation of her eagerly awaited charity clothing collection. The new capsule wardrobe—which consists of five carefully designed pieces—will benefit women at the Smart Works charity, devoted to helping women find job-appropriate clothing and employment opportunities, of which Meghan is royal patron. Meghan: “I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good. When you buy any item in the Smart Set Capsule Collection for Smart Works, the same item will be given to a Smart Works client, and with it, the confidence and support she needs to enter the workforce and take an important step in building a career. Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project—placing purpose over profit and community over competition. In convening several companies rather than one, we’ve demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other—another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of.”