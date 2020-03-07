Kate Middleton y el príncipe William están más enamorados que nunca: combinaron sus atuendos
La pareja viajó a Irlanda por compromisos reales.
En medio de los tensos momentos que vive la realeza británica tras la renuncia de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, Kate Middleton y el príncipe William están demostrando que están más unidos que nunca.
Durante su viaje a Irlanda, la pareja combinó sus atuendos y evidenciaron que están más enamorados que nunca.
La duquesa ha deslumbrado en su viaje a Irlanda.
En una fotografía pude verse a la pareja muy sonriente y abrazada con abrigos idénticos en una montaña con vista al mar en Irlanda.
Kensington Palace released this lovely photograph of William and Kate taken on their 2nd day of the tour during their walk on Howth Cliff. It reminds me of their photo taken during their Bhutan Tour in 2016.
Ambos lucieron abrigos de color marrón con varios botones. En el caso de Kate, la prenda estaba complementada con un cinturón que entallaba su figura.
Por su parte William lo combinó con una camisa azul bajo la chaqueta.
En la imagen puede verse a la duquesa de Cambridge mirando a su esposo con mucha felicidad, mientras que William mira a la cámara con una gran sonrisa.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge heard more about @Teagasc Research Farm's pioneering research to promote sustainable farming across Ireland, where they spoke to a group of farmers who have implemented the research into their own practices. Back in Co. Dublin, The Duke and Duchess visited incredibly scenic Howth this sunny afternoon, taking in sweeping views of the Irish coastline on the famous cliff walk #RoyalVisitIreland
Los duques viajaron a Irlanda justo para el momento cuando Meghan y Harry volvieron a Londres tras su renuncia.
Los duques de Sussex comenzaron una nueva vida en Canadá y se espera que pronto se dé el reencuentro entre las dos parejas luego de fuertes rumores que apuntan a un conflicto entre los hermanos.
Here's my quick rundown of Day 2 of William and Kate's Ireland Visit: • • Visited Jigsaw, a mental health charity which provides vital support to young people across a range of one-to-one, community, school, and online services. • • Visited Savannah House, run by social justice charity Extern, provides a safe space to support vulnerable young people and families who are going through challenging times. • • Heard about Teagasc Research Farm's pioneering research to promote sustainable farming across Ireland, where they spoke to a group of farmers who have implemented the research into their own practices. • • Visited Howth Cliff to join representatives from the Marine Institute to talk about their innovating work across Ireland – and met children taking part in the Institute's Ocean Superhero Poster competition! • • Attended a reception in central Dublin hosted by Tanaiste Simon Coveney.
Según informes, existen ciertas tensiones entre los Sussex y los Cambridge, aunque se ha afirmado también que la amistad entre Kate y Harry es sólida.