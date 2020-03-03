Kate Middleton deslumbró en Irlanda con un vestido midi verde esmeralda

View this post on Instagram

Kate and Prince William arrived in Ireland earlier today for their three day trip. They will visit Dublin, Meath, Kildare and Galway over the next few days. Earlier today, they met with President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina at Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin. They then laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance. Following this, they had a meeting with Leo Varadkar. Later today, they’ll visit the Gravity Bar in the Guinness Storehouse, where they will meet a range of people from the creative arts, sport, business and charity sectors. 📸: Tim Rooke