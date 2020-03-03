Kate Middleton deslumbró en Irlanda con un vestido midi verde esmeralda
La duquesa se robó las miradas con su elegancia.
Los duques de Cambridge, Kate Middleton y el príncipe William llegaron este martes a Irlanda donde comenzaron un tour en el país durante tres días.
Kate lució hermosa y deslumbrante durante su llegada a Dublín, con un impactante vestido estampado midi verde esmeralda de Alessandra Rich y sobre él llevó un maxi abrigo de Catherine Walker.
Kate and Prince William arrived in Ireland earlier today for their three day trip. They will visit Dublin, Meath, Kildare and Galway over the next few days. Earlier today, they met with President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina at Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin. They then laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance. Following this, they had a meeting with Leo Varadkar. Later today, they'll visit the Gravity Bar in the Guinness Storehouse, where they will meet a range of people from the creative arts, sport, business and charity sectors.
Además, la esposa del príncipe William llevó un sencillo bolso sobre de LK Bennett y unos stilettos verdes también.
Alessandra Rich Green Printed Silk Dress
Bespoke Catherine Walker Coat
LK Bennett Green 'Dora' Clutch
Emmy London 'Rebecca' Suede Heels
Zara Velvet Padded Headband
Kate eligió el tono verde para rendir homenaje al país que tiene este color por excelencia, así como lo hizo Meghan en su momento, y lo ha hecho la reina Isabel II.
She's so freaking beautiful! Just drop dead stunning 🌟 🌹 #PrinceWilliam #katemiddleton #royals #British #uk #unitedkingdom #queenelizabeth #love #George #charlotte #Louis #princeGeorge #royalbaby #princesscharlotte #royalsofuk #princelouis #princessdiana #dukeofcambrige #william #duchessofcambridge #Kate #RoyalVisitIreland #irish #irishculture
En su cabello la duquesa llevó una diadema negra y llevó su melena suelta con unas ondas, luciendo más elegante y hermosa que nunca.
👑 HRH The Duchess of Cambridge #RoyalVisitIreland 👑 💙💙💙 • . . . . . . . . #katemiddleton #princewilliam #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #princelouis #princecharles #princessdiana#jamesmiddleton #queenelizabeth#royalfamily #duchess #britishroyalfamily #princephilip #duchessofcambridge #dukeofcambridge#cambridge#princesskate#kensingtonpalace#kate#kensingtonroyal#duchesskate#princesskate#royal#royals#buckinghampalace#princessCatherine#princessofwales#british#royalty#katemiddletonstyle
Kate acostumbra a derrochar elegancia con su impactante estilo y por eso se ha convertido en un icono de la moda e impone tendencias con sus looks.
Además, ha demostrado que se puede lucir elegante sin tener que gastar mucho dinero, pues en sus últimas apariciones se le ha visto con prendas que ha reutilizado, y algunas que son bastante accesibles.