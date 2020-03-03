Estás viendo:

Kate Middleton deslumbró en Irlanda con un vestido midi verde esmeralda

La duquesa se robó las miradas con su elegancia.

Por Roxana Peña

Los duques de Cambridge, Kate Middleton y el príncipe William llegaron este martes a Irlanda donde comenzaron un tour en el país durante tres días.

Kate lució hermosa y deslumbrante durante su llegada a Dublín, con un impactante vestido estampado midi verde esmeralda de Alessandra Rich y sobre él llevó un maxi abrigo de Catherine Walker.

Además, la esposa del príncipe William llevó un sencillo bolso sobre de LK Bennett y unos stilettos verdes también.

Kate eligió el tono verde para rendir homenaje al país que tiene este color por excelencia, así como lo hizo Meghan en su momento, y lo ha hecho la reina Isabel II.

En su cabello la duquesa llevó una diadema negra y llevó su melena suelta con unas ondas, luciendo más elegante y hermosa que nunca.

Kate acostumbra a derrochar elegancia con su impactante estilo y por eso se ha convertido en un icono de la moda e impone tendencias con sus looks.

Además, ha demostrado que se puede lucir elegante sin tener que gastar mucho dinero, pues en sus últimas apariciones se le ha visto con prendas que ha reutilizado, y algunas que son bastante accesibles.

