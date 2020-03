Hijo de la reina Isabel llevó a una modelo al Palacio y la dejó sentarse en el trono

View this post on Instagram

Today in Bangkok, The Duke of York met the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Mr Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, who is in Thailand for #ASEAN2019, which is the region’s premier annual business and investment event, involving leaders from across the world.⁣ ⁣ HRH’s visit to Thailand is focused on supporting and promoting Entrepreneurship across the region. The Duke is hosting [email protected] ASEAN, which involves 17 Entrepreneurs from all 10 counties across the ASEAN – the winner will be invited to [email protected] Global at 4.0 in December at St James’s Palace.