La vieja foto de Kate Middleton en la universidad que muestra uno de sus talentos ocultos
La duquesa tenía un estilo muy diferente antes de pertenecer a la realeza.
La duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, ha demostrado tener un gran estilo, y ser una mujer muy formal y reservada, pero no siempre fue así.
Y es que a través de las redes circula una vieja foto de la esposa del príncipe William, que muestra uno de sus talentos ocultos que durante su vida en la realeza no ha podido mostrar.
La impactante foto de Kate Middleton en la universidad patinando
Se trata de su época en la universidad, y muestra a una duquesa completamente diferente con short amarillo, blusa de lentejuelas verde, medias transparentes, el cabello recogido y unos patines.
Este es un look que jamás le veríamos a la duquesa actualmente, pero que llevó en aquella época, demostrando que era una gran patinadora y era algo que le apasionaba.
Los usuarios de las redes han quedado sorprendidos con esta faceta oculta de la duquesa, y muchos la han llenado de halagos.
"Wow no puedo creer que esa sea Kate que bella", "muy linda, parece que le gustaba mucho el patinaje", "jamás la volveremos a ver así pero que linda", "es raro verla así pero se ve muy bella", "ojalá pueda seguir con su pasión del patinaje a pesar de estar en la realeza", y "que bella la duquesa, una faceta que no conocíamos", fueron algunas de las reacciones en redes.
